The U.S. Census Bureau reported last week that retail sales grew by 4.3% between 2017 and 2018, the latest year available.
It terms of dollars, retail sales went from $5 trillion to $5.3 trillion.
That’s a growth of
$300 billion.
• Texas Roadhouse reported Friday that sales were up 4.7% in company-owned restaurants and 3.8% in franchise restaurants last year.
The report said the chain opened 22 new restaurants in 2019 and expects to open at least 30 this year.
• The Owensboro real estate market currently has 2.87 months of inventory, not the 5.8 months reported at the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association meeting on Tuesday.
Jim DeMaio, the association’s executive officer, said the incorrect information came from a website that is “normally very reliable.”
The 2.87 months of inventory, he said, means it’s a “huge sellers market — approximately two buyers for every seller on the market.”
• A new J.D. Power report says that “75.5% of Americans are experiencing some level of stress over their current financial situation, with 53.6% saying they are somewhat stressed and 21.8% say they are very stressed.”
The report says, “35.5% of Americans said they have less than $1,000 in savings; 22.4% say they have less than $200. In fact, just 39% of Americans said they could cover a $500 emergency using cash or a withdrawal from a checking or savings account.”
And it says that 8.8% of us have $50,000 or more in student loan debt and 23.1% have $5,000 or more in credit card debt.
• Gov. Andy Beshear said last week that Kentucky is now the nation’s leading exporter of whiskey.
“We are immensely proud of our signature bourbon industry, and thanks to its national and global appeal, Kentucky’s exports of whiskey hit an all-time high of $485 million last year,” he said. “Our bourbon is now a multibillion-dollar signature industry, which helps support our families with more than 20,000 jobs and an annual payroll topping $1 billion.”
