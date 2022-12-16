The Regional Water Resource Agency’s Rate Review Board unanimously approved a series of rate hikes on Thursday that will help finance more than $100 million in costs associated with upgrading the RWRA’s two wastewater treatment plants.
Thursday’s green light from the Rate Review Board — a public body comprised of city and county commission members for the sole purpose of approving or disapproving any rate changes — is the final step in a process that began about five years ago, when RWRA first started planning upgrades to its facilities.
Starting in July 2023, the average customer will see their bill go up by $9.98 per month. After that, the average customer will see their bill go up by $4 in July 2024, $3 in 2025, $3 in 2026, and $2 in 2027.
The $9.98 increase will expire once the RWRA finishes paying for its facilities upgrades in about 20 years. The other rate hikes are permanent to help pay for day-to-day operations.
The Rate Review Board also approved the increase of the user charge, which is currently $4.39 per 1,000 gallons, by 30 cents in 2024, 20 cents in 2025, 10 cents in 2026 and 10 cents in 2027.
Additionally, the board approved extra RWRA surcharges for wastewater with organic and inorganic chemicals above 265 milligrams per liter.
RWRA Executive Director Joe Schepers explained that this charge only applies to his agency’s roughly 20 industrial customers, and acts mainly to recover the cost of additional treatment for wastewater that’s stronger than what comes from typical residences.
Finally, the Rate Review Board have RWRA approval to issue nearly $71 million in bonds to pay for upgrades at the agency’s two plants — the Max N. Rhoads water reclamation facility and the David W. Hawes plant.
Before the Rate Review Board approved these measures, Schepers provided them with a presentation on why the rate hikes are necessary.
Schepers pointed out that Max Rhoads plant was constructed in 1955 and the David Hawes plant in 1985. Both facilities are aging and operating at up to 120% of their capacities on certain days, he said.
The plants currently treat a combined roughly 20 million gallons of water per day, Schepers said. The upgrades will increase their capacity to a combined 40 million gallons per day, he said.
City commissioner Bob Glenn asked Schepers whether RWRA worked to secure any federal funding for the project.
Schepers said the agency tried to do so, but was unsuccessful.
“Every one we applied for was just outside what it would take to get the grant,” he said.
County Commissioner George Wathen asked what happens to excess wastewater when the flow is more than what the two plants can currently handle.
Schepers explained that the wastewater either stays in the tunnels and pipes, or is sent directly into the Ohio River.
The RWRA executive director said the upgrades will help solve this problem — though mechanical and electrical failures may still cause backups and overflow into the Ohio River occasionally.
The RWRA board will next meet in January.
