Only two weeks ago my article pertained to the effect of dry soil conditions on the corn crop.

Since then, more than two inches of rain have been received across the county, rehydrating soils and returning the crop to a rapid growth pace. While some yield loss is to be expected from the extended lack of moisture, mild temperatures during much of the period helped mitigate irrevocable crop loss.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.