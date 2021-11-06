What do the Kardashians, Power Point presentations, rice cakes, Shakespeare and Bargain Hunt have in common? They are all listed by Mirror Magazine in the top 50 most boring things in the world.
But you know what would make that list for many Americans? Marriage. Why would they put it on the list? They watch our marriages.
Proverbs 26:30 says, “For lack of wood the fire goes out.” While this passage is primarily about quarrels, it can be applied to marriage.
In dating, couples usually put a lot of wood on the relational fire. They talk, date, buy gifts, and serve. Then, they get married and all that “dating stuff” comes to a screeching halt.
A fun start settles into a dull co-existence. The marriage looks more like the movie “Groundhog Day” than a fun romance. It happened in my marriage.
Marilyn said the wedding seemed to immediately transform me from “Fun Dater” to “Budget Man.”
Christ says He came to give us life and life abundantly (See John 10:10). We are told to richly enjoy all things for His glory (See 1 Timothy 6:17). How do we richly enjoy and have life-giving marriages? We start putting logs on our relational fire.
There are many ways you can put logs on the fire. They may not all be options for you, but we’ll list 10 ideas to get the creativity flowing.
1. You pick it! Take turns choosing the date. Do exactly what you want to do on one date. Then for the next date switch. It gets you out of the “what do you want to do?” rut and brings some fun into your dating. A counselor recommended this practice, and it has helped many in their dating life.
2. Don’t let age drag you down. Aging and energy seem to have an inverse relationship. As you get older, keep doing fun stuff. Don’t let complacency plunge you into a boring existence where you just hope someone else will plan something.
3. Keep something fun on the schedule. Whether it’s a game, a concert, hiking, or a weekend away, always have something to look forward to doing together.
4. Six seconds/twice a day. John Gottman, a leading researcher on marriage, advises kissing six seconds in the morning and six seconds when you get home at the end of the day. Just 90 seconds a week to give your marriage a boost.
5. Adopt these three rhythms. Talk 30 minutes a day. Date once a week. Spend a night away once a quarter.
6. The question game. Go back and forth asking each other fun and intimate questions. This is a great thing to do in the car.
7. Smash your cellphone. Just kidding. Leave it at home when you go on dates or turn notifications off. Sharing your time with other people through texts, snaps and calls can gut the benefit of being together. Control your cell phone use and don’t let it control you.
8. Be intimate. Emotionally and physically. As this is the newspaper and my parents will likely ready this, I’ll leave it at that.
9. Invest in your marriage. If your marriage is important, it makes sense to invest in it. As one pastor said, “Most couples spend more on mulch than they do their own marriages.” If possible, put a dating line item in your budget.
10. Be consistent. One of THE MOST IMPORTANT things you can do for your marriage is consistent, undistracted one-on-one time. As we’ve said before, schedule your life around your marriage not your marriage around your life.
To have a hot fire or a hot marriage, you must put logs on the fire. There is a great opportunity to put a log on the fire of your marriage Saturday, Nov. 13, at Pleasant Valley Community Church located at 800 Pleasant Valley Road.
Marilyn and I will be leading an event called Ignite. We’d love for you to join us for engaging content, connection with your spouse, plus encouragement to grow in Grace and Intentionality. To learn more or sign up, go to https://pleasantvalley.churchcenter.com/registrations/events
We are thankful to be on this journey with you. Join us on a path of intentionality in your marriage at grace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.