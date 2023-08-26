Some people still think the idea of limos in Owensboro is strange.
But Limos by Knight has been in business here for 25 years and is still staying busy.
“We’re the largest in town, and we’ve been around the longest,” BJ Burton says. “Dick Knight started the business in 1998, but it was getting to be too much for him. Dad was driving for him, and he asked Dad if he wanted to buy the business.
“He talked to Mom, and she was dead-set against it. But I had flex time from my other business. And I thought Dad and I could do it on weekends. That was 2000.”
They started the business with two limos, got up to eight, went down to four during COVID “and now we’re back to five,” he said.
Burton said, “We’re trying to build back after COVID. Nobody was going anywhere then. There were no concerts, no proms, nothing.”
Today, he says, “I’m finally back to where I was pre-COVID.”
Burton said, “I’ve only had four price increases since 2000. But my insurance keeps going up and so do gas prices.”
Stretch limos were big for awhile, he said.
Today, the company has three limo buses and two luxury SUVs.
“New limos are over $100,000 now,” Burton said. “I’ve always bought two- and three-year-olds. If I bought a new one, Owensboro couldn’t afford what I would have to charge. I’ve bought them from Washington state, New Orleans, Indianapolis, Chicago.”
He said, “I take people to airports in Evansville, Louisville and Nashville. I’m taking one to St. Louis tomorrow. He likes it. He stays on his phone the whole trip.”
Burton also takes people to concerts in Evansville, Louisville, Nashville and Beaver Dam.
Proms are big and so are weddings.
Burton says the big wedding season now is September and October.
His limos have hauled the likes of John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Charlie Daniels, Florence Henderson, Brett Michaels, .38 Special, Rick Springfield and Three Dog Night.
“We were really busy when the Executive Inn was here,” Burton said.
His favorite passengers are Make-A-Wish kids.
“Riding in a limo is so exciting for them,” Burton said.
Today, the company has eight to 10 chauffeurs and five limos.
Owensboro has actually had limos since the late 1980s
But Burton said some people are still surprised when they see one of his vehicles here.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence
@messenger-inquirer.com
