Riney Hancock makes national best list
Riney Hancock CPAs has been named one of the “2020 Best Accounting Firms to Work For.”
The Owensboro firm ranked 34th among small firms nationally.
It was the only firm in central and western Kentucky and Indiana to be selected.
The annual list was created by Accounting Today and The Best Companies Group to identify companies “that have excelled in creating quality workplaces for employees.”
The list includes 100 firms across the country.
The firms had to complete a two-part survey.
The first part included evaluating each firm’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics.
The second included an employee survey.
The combined scores determined the top firms and the final ranking.
