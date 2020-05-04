￼ay is typically the month for strawberry harvesting.
But Cecil Farms, 8753 Mulligan Road, was already picking the popular, sweet, red fruit about the third week of April.
Suzanne Cecil White, director of operations for Cecil Farms, said this is the third straight year the farm has produced strawberries in April.
“They haven’t all kicked in yet,” White said. “We’re just picking off of one early variety right now.”
Although strawberries require moisture to grow like most plants, they are more sensitive when comes to too much precipitation.
White, however, said it’s mainly when they’re “sitting on a patch full of ripe strawberries” that a heavy rainfall can hurt or destroy the crop.
“It’s just a short window of time and weather definitely affects them,” White said. “If we get rained out several days in a row, it will just make them mush.”
White said about 15,000 strawberry plants were planted in the fall and then spent the winter dormant in the ground.
“We also have to protect ours through the winter because we have so many deer,” said White, adding that the strawberries are kept covered until other natural greenery is available to feed the animals. “Several years ago, we went out in the spring excited to see how the strawberries were progressing and there weren’t any plants left. The deer will pull the entire plant out of the ground.”
In the past, Cecil Farms allowed the public to come and pick their own strawberries.
But White said the coronavirus outbreak has forced them to pick every berry themselves and sell them via a no-contact drive-thru at $5 per quart.
“People are usually here in the drive-thru when we open,” she said. “They move pretty fast.”
Cecil Farms opens from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. not only for strawberries but for greenhouse flowers and plants.
During the week, White said all strawberries are picked the same day between 10 a.m. and noon.
“You want them to move within 24 hours,” White said. “I don’t want them sitting here just breaking down. Strawberries are just the best in the first couple of days.”
Cecil Farms also offers no-contact home delivery or no-contact pickup through its website —shopcecilfarms.com.
“If they pick delivery, we get it delivered within 24 hours,” White said. “If they do pick up, they come at their convenience in the hours we’re open; we just load it in the truck.”
As for the strawberries, they usually sell out before they can be placed within the online store.
White said most of the strawberries will be ready and ripe through May.
“If we’re lucky, we might get the first full week of June,” White said. “But they’re pretty much played out by then.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
