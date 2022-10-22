This past week I had the pleasure of moderating a great panel discussion regarding the role of agriculture in the regional economy for Leadership Owensboro.

There are many aspects regarding the economic benefit of agriculture, but one of our natural resources which gives us a competitive advantage for the production and marketing of agricultural products is our access to the most efficient transportation in the inland U.S., the navigable river system.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.