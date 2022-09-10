On Sunday, the RiverPark Center — the entertainment complex at 101 Daviess St. — will celebrate three decades as one of central hubs for the arts in Owensboro.
And 30 years ago, it seemed to be a need.
“The thing about RiverPark is that it’s very much the community’s building and it was built as the community’s building,” said Roxana ‘’Roxi’’ Witt, executive director from 2013 to 2019. “The community has had such a strong arts community from community theatre, to dance, to the symphony — and no real good place to perform.
Initial plans for the building began in the late 1980s, which included a $13 million fundraising campaign.
Despite consistent movement and fundraising, the building’s original planned 1991 opening was postponed to 1992, with construction beginning in December 1990 eventually becoming about a $17 million project.
While raising money can be a daunting task, Witt said it was something the community showed passion toward.
“There was more money raised privately for RiverPark than had ever been raised in a charitable drive …,” Witt said. “... All things considered, it was relatively easy to raise money for the arts because Owensboro considered the arts to be very important; and it always has.”
And the mission of the facility stayed very well intact throughout the process.
“We made a very conscious choice early on to be the community’s living room — (that) was very important to us,” Witt said, “to have the building be open to the public as much as possible and to have community events there and for us to have as many school-day and children’s performances as we possible could.”
When the big day came in September 1992, it was a can’t miss.
The $250,000 gala included appearances by “The Brady Bunch” star Florence Henderson, Grammy Award-winning country musician John Denver and an all-star bluegrass band coming together to celebrate the opening of western Kentucky’s first performing arts center.
“It was exciting,” Witt said. “It has been (said) by a lot of people at that time (that) it was sort of like an adult prom, if you will. … It was a great kick-off.”
Witt, who was with RiverPark for over 27 years in different roles, highlighted one success of being able to serve over 25,000 students every year that saw live performances from a number of counties and even students from across the Ohio River in Indiana.
But challenges still were present.
“Money is always an issue,” Witt said. “Even though we raised $11 million, we still owed money on the building so we still had debt and that was always a challenge ….”
The center had a couple of trial-and-error projects including the opening of Woodward’s Cafe and a gift shop, but Witt said building relationships with resident-user groups in order to “try to provide what they needed” was “one of the things I’m most proud of” and helped develop strong rapport with organizations like Owensboro Dance Theatre, Owensboro Symphony and more.
Her overall experience was a fond one.
“It was a great job and I loved it,” she said. “I felt very honored to have been a part of it and was honored to have worked with a great staff that worked on a lot of really varied projects ….”
Mixing Tradition with New IdeasRich Jorn, who took over the reins of executive director at the end of 2019, has some familiarity with RiverPark and its “rich history” and thought it was a good place to couple his passion for theatre and enjoyment working on special events.
Jorn was contacted by one of the board members, eventually revealed to be Kirk Kirkpatrick, after watching one of productions Jorn put on in Effingham and was looking to pick his brain regarding ideas.
“Over the years, I kind of had on-again, off-again correspondence …,” Jorn said. “So, at that time I started looking up the RiverPark Center.”
While he didn’t personally visit despite intentions to do so, Jorn still followed RiverPark’s progress and happenings.
When Jorn became aware of the executive director opening, he took the chance and eventually became one of the finalists for the role and was able to see the place and community first-hand at his on-site interview.
“I was kind of already sold on RiverPark before I got here because I knew about it …,” he said. “But when I got here, I really got sold on Owensboro. It’s such a beautiful little town that seems to embrace and support its arts district.
While Jorn has kept much offerings the same, new initiatives have been brought to the forefront such as the opening of The GhostLight Lounge bar last October at the former Woodward’s Cafe location and the creation of its 12-week 21-and-over entertainment series “DownTown Live” that debuted in May.
However, just months into the job, Jorn endured the large challenge many venues across the country faced when live performances were stalled due to restrictions from COVID-19.
But they were able to find ways to adapt and creative activities such as the Interactive Film Experience series and other happenings with safety in mind, while also becoming involved with National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), which focused on the implementation of Shuttered Venue Operators Grant that “basically saved all of the independently owned and operated venues.”
“Though it all, we came out stronger (but) I don’t want to do it again,” Jorn laughed.
Staying true to RiverPark’s initial mission is still part of the plan, but Jorn hopes to appeal to every possible audience.
“I’m not looking to take away a Broadway show to do a concert,” he said. “I’m not swapping one thing that is traditional RiverPark that is new RiverPark. I’m adding more work, I’m adding more dates, I’m adding more opportunities.
“..If you don’t like what we’re doing on Friday, come back Saturday because it will be different. I want the RiverPark Center to be a place for everyone — and that doesn’t mean every single show is for everyone, but throughout the year you’ll find something that appeals to you, that speaks to you, that you can relate to ….”
Jorn feels the community embraces the arts just as much now as it did before and doesn’t feel it will slow down.
“… It’s not like we’re satisfied and we’re done — it’s still wanting to grow and keep going,” Jorn said. “That’s the impression I had when I was here and I still feel that way to this day.”
