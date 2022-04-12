The RiverPark Center was forced to cancel its second consecutive Broadway show on Monday just hours before showtime.
At about 1:30 p.m., the RiverPark Center announced that the performance of the second National Tour of “WAITRESS” would no longer go on as planned.
“We’re left with their press release to say ‘unforeseen circumstances’,” said Rich Jorn, the RiverPark Center’s executive director. “That’s all I have from them.”
Jorn said that the crew for the show had been at the facility since 6 a.m. unloading equipment in preparation for the performance.
“WAITRESS” was initially planned for March 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s heartbreaking. It really is,” Jorn said. “There’s a lot of planning and effort that goes into this …. This was the show that we were days away from doing when COVID shut everything down …We’ve been looking forward to this show for so long and we know the patrons have. We’re devastated.”
A month earlier, the RiverPark Center’s March 10 production of “Hairspray” was canceled due to “unforeseen power-related circumstances” when a bird flew into the transformer. However, Jorn admits it was a “multitude of things” that hampered “Hairspray” but it was the power outage that was the “(straw) that broke the camel’s back.”
“There was a lot of things going on with that one,” Jorn said. “And later, I guess they had to cancel other shows as well.”
Jorn said that both tours of “Hairspray” and “WAITRESS” are run by the same company but does not seem to find any correlation between the two shows canceling.
“I feel like it’s more of a coincidence than any kind of relation …,” Jorn said. “...They’re their own little separate entities; it’s like two buses and four trucks and it’s like a little traveling community that goes from city to city, theater to theater.”
However, Jorn admits that the facility still hasn’t returned to normalcy.
“... I guess I can say this much — we’re still feeling those effects of the pandemic,” Jorn said. “We’ll leave it there.”
Despite the two setbacks, Jorn and the staff are still looking forward to bringing Broadway shows to the RiverPark stage.
“It’s one of the things that RiverPark’s known for. We want to continue that tradition; we certainly want to do it,” Jorn said. “I just think we are still feeling the lingering effects of this pandemic.”
The next Broadway show on the docket is the production of “Jersey Boys” on April 24, which Jorn is confident will take place without issues.
“All indications — and I have been asking — all indications there saying it should be fine,” Jorn said.
Tickets for “WAITRESS” will be refunded at the point of purchase.
For season subscribers, purchased through Ticketmaster.com, or by phone, the tickets will be refunded to the same method of payment, with refunds to be automatically issued from Ticketmaster later this week.
Refunds should be visible on your statement in seven to ten business days.
For any additional questions, email info@riverparkcenter.org or call 270-687-2770.
