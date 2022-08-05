OWENWS-08-05-22 DOWNTOWN LIVE DOM

The Forgotten Tree will be the featured act for the 12th and final week of DownTown Live’s inaugural season. The band will perform from 6-8 p.m. in the Atmos Courtyard. Pictured, from left, are Logan Howard, Matthew Peck, Chris Cart and Rob Stinnett. Not pictured: Eric Harmon.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

RiverPark Center will be celebrating its 30th birthday during the 12th and final week of the first season of “DownTown Live.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. today, Aug. 5.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.