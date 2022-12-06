The RiverPark Center will be hosting two Christmas productions this week in preparation for the holiday season.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday
Rich Jorn, executive director for the center, said the classic claymation television movie will be brought to life on stage.
“The snowman is huge, characters will be flying, everything will be brought to life,” he said. “It will be a sight to behold and a celebration.”
The last time this production was in Owensboro was 2015. Tickets for this show are between $45 and $60.
“The reason we are hosting it in the middle of the week was the product of routing,” Jorn said. “It’s a touring show and they’re coming from somewhere else and headed to somewhere else.”
This production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical” is a Broadway touring show, Jorn said.
“December is a packed month for us,” he said. “We are looking forward to celebrating one of the best and most beloved Christmas stories.”
Another Christmas production coming to town this week is “The Prophecy,” which will be held Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.
“The Prophecy” will highlight music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
“It’s a scaled down version of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra,” Jorn said. “It’s a version that will fir inside the theatre but they will be doing all of the same music. They sound great and is a fantastic experience.”
Jorn said “The Prophecy” performed in Owensboro last year and became a holiday tradition before he began working at the RiverPark Center.
“It’s probably the best bang for your buck for a Christmas show,” he said. “The audience can see it in a nice, cozy theatre as opposed to an arena and it still looks very similar to the larger version.”
The performance will still have video and laser show components with moving lights and classic Christmas songs orchestrated with a rock sound to it.
Tickets for “The Prophecy” are $25 to $35.
For more information on tickets or upcoming shows, contact the RiverPark Center at 270-687-2787 or visit www.riverparkcenter.org.
