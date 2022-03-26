RiverPark Center will debut its new summer entertainment series “Downtown Live” in May for folks 21 and up.
The program, which will span from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for 12 Fridays starting on May 13, will transform the facility into an “entertainment complex” as the RiverPark Center will be using multiple spots and bars throughout the building, The GhostLight Lounge and their outdoor spaces — the Atmos Courtyard and the BB&T Plaza.
“I’m looking forward to using all the various spaces of the RiverPark Center and how it flows from one space to the next … and utilizing it all to its fullest potential,” said Rich Jorn, executive director.
The program is currently sponsored by Bud’s Harley-Davidson and Gateway Urgent Care and will have no cover charge for entry.
While this will occur during the popular “Friday After 5” series, RiverPark Center does not want to take anything away from that event and “aims to create a fun and exciting atmosphere geared toward adults.”
“We wanted to be very respectful,” Jorn said. “Friday After 5, for 25 years, (has been) the place for family entertainment on every Friday night; so that’s why we opted to go for the 21 and over and not take that away from them or step on their toes and let that be their thing. …For the more adult crowd, if they want to come down and be in an adult environment, then we’ll have stuff for them.”
Each week will have a different theme, such as “Friends of Farmers Night” and “Ladies’ Night,” in hopes of bringing guests new experiences each week.
The series is to include games such as cornhole and will host a variety of live music along with serving beers and cocktails and much more.
Jorn said coming up with the events and themes has been a team effort all around by figuring out what the staff was interested in seeing and exploring ideas that are not common or included in other community events seen throughout the years.
“I believe in collaboration,” Jorn said. “...We sat down with the entire staff with a whiteboard and dry erase markers and threw out ideas (through) brainstorming sessions …. We kind of put together some stuff (we) think people will enjoy and have a great time and things we would go to.”
Currently on the docket for the summer ahead includes their kickoff event “Spirits and Brews” on May 13, which will include screenings of films by local filmmaker P.J. Starks in Cannon Hall, while Owensboro’s own modern herbal boutique Moonbow Apothecary & Emporium will be “showcasing their crystals and all your manifesting needs” and “Tarot with the Jordans,” which will include “two experienced readers who share a name but have different styles of slinging cards.”
The follow week will continue with “O’Chella,” the RiverPark’s version of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, on May 20 that will feature a rave party in the Jody Berry Cabaret Theatre complete with selfie stations and more in order to get Owensboro in the summer mood.
“Beer Snobs,” which will take place one day ahead of RiverPark’s “Hops on the Ohio” beer festival, invites beer enthusiasts to a blind tasting of a variety of domestic and craft beverages on July 8. The person who correctly guesses the most will receive tickets to a future RiverPark Center event.
One of the final events of the series will be “Biker Night” on July 29. Sponsored by Bud’s Harley-Davidson, bikers and “anyone else who enjoys a rowdy good time” throughout the community and beyond are welcome to come out and even have the opportunity to show off their motorcycles in a planned bike show contest.
Jorn said that they are looking to get people involved in the series and are open to hearing what the people want.
“We want the community involved, in particular the downtown community,” Jorn said. “And we’re listening — so if somebody (goes), ‘Hey, I really like this,’ ‘I like this better’ — we’re listening. We’re having a dialogue with everybody.”
If interested in sponsorship opportunities, contact Jennifer Richardson, director of development, at jrichardson@riverparkcenter.org.
Interested nonprofits, small businesses and artist and craft vendors that would like to showcase their work for free can contact Alex Jorn, development assistant, at ajorn@riverparkcenter.org.
For more information, contact Rich Jorn at 270-687-2770.
