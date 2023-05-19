The RiverPark Center will kick off its summer entertainment series with its “RiverBARK! Expo” starting at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19.
The event is open to families and their dogs and will include activities such as a puppy parade, animal-friendly vendors, pup and owner costume contest and a viewing of Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.