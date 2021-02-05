RiverPark hosting 28th annual ‘Nutcracker’ this weekend

At long last, Owensboro Dance Theatre will present “The Nutcracker,” sponsored by German American Bank, this weekend at the RiverPark Center.
This will be the 28th annual performance of the iconic show that had to be adjusted and rescheduled due to the pandemic. Originally meant to be performed the first weekend in December, the show had to be postponed a few times because of the high number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.
Joy Johnson, ODT managing artistic director, said the organization was determined to have the show, and that the 165 dancers wanted the chance to perform.
The show is important, she said, not just for cast members, but also the community.
Typically the show coincides with a Daddy/Daughter dance, which also had to be cancelled. In its place, it held its first-ever 50-50 raffle, which not only allowed the group to recoup some of those costs, but also to give back to the community.
There also have been minor changes to allow for more physical distancing and more audience members to view the show, said Jaysie Beth Royal, ODT assistant artistic director.
The dance company has double-cast the show in an effort to allow for more physical distancing of dancers on the stage, and there will be three performances this year instead of the traditional singular show that typically takes place the first Saturday in December.
Royal said things have been going “really, really well,” and that the performers have been rehearsing the show since October, “so we’ve got it down.”
“It’s been a little bit of extra work for everybody, but it’s going to be great,” she said.
She also said every child performing will be masked, and that many of the masks are incorporated into their costumes.
“The whole world has made masks a fashion statement, and we are going with it,” she said. “We were able to get creative with it.”
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, there will be a shorter matinee of “The Nutcracker,” which doesn’t feature the party scene. It will last about an hour, Royal said.
Then at 3 p.m., the full show will be performed that day, as well as a full showing at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances of “The Nutcracker” are $17.50 each, and are $14.99 each for the Saturday matinee.
To purchase tickets, visit riverparkcenter.org or call the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St., at 270-687-2770.
For more information visit owensborodancetheatre.org.
Other sponsors for this show include the Michael E. Horn Family Foundation, Owensboro Grain and Wright Implement.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.