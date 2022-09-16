Though the RiverPark Center officially celebrated its 30th year anniversary on Sept. 11, the commemorations will continue with its new fundraiser the Patron Choice Awards.

The ticketed event will take place at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 16 at the facility to honor performers, events and patrons that have made the entity the place “where memories are made.”

