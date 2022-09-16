Though the RiverPark Center officially celebrated its 30th year anniversary on Sept. 11, the commemorations will continue with its new fundraiser the Patron Choice Awards.
The ticketed event will take place at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 16 at the facility to honor performers, events and patrons that have made the entity the place “where memories are made.”
The inaugural event will include performances by Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Musick Studios, Owensboro Dance Theatre, Joy Johnson’s Dance Studio, Encore! Musicals, Theatre Workshop of Owensboro and Owensboro Public Schools’ Fine Arts Festival.
Rich Jorn, executive director of the RiverPark Center, said previously that it will be “celebrating all the things that have happened (at RiverPark) in the last year” and hopes to see it grow in the future.
The title sponsor for the event, Jorn said, is the facility’s volunteers — who he calls the “bread and butter” of the organization.
“Our volunteers put up their money for (this) show,” he said. “We had a sheet out trying to collect various sponsors and stuff like that, and they kind of caught wind of it and said ‘We want to do it.’ So, people who volunteer, come to every show and do all part of that (as) a labor of love saying, ‘We believe in this so much, we want to put our names to it and let everyone know how much we love it.’
“We wouldn’t be in the same place without them, if at all. The fact that they stepped up to actually be the sponsor — I’m blown away.”
Leading up to the ceremony, patrons have been able to vote on a number of categories digitally through social media and other mediums via a Google Form.
Winners of the voting categories are to be announced tonight at the ceremony.
Categories include: Best Resident User Group Musical Performance, Best Resident User Group Symphony Performance, Best Resident User Group Dance Performance, Best Community Event, Best Arts Teach Kids Show, Best Broadway Series Show, Best Audience Participation, Most Unique Performance, Best Family Show, Best Country Music Concert and Best Rock Music Concert.
There will also be a recognition for continued educational collaboration and an appreciation acknowledgement for dedication to the arts.
“...Come see who won the Patron Choice Awards for the last year and help celebrate not only the last 30 but help contribute to the next 30,” Jorn said.
The event is a black-tie optional affair.
Tickets are on sale for $25 and are available at riverparkcenter.org or by calling the box office at 270-687-2770.
Tickets can also be purchased at the box office in person at the facility, 101 Daviess St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.