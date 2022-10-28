It’s time to do the time warp again as the RiverPark Center prepares to put on its third iteration of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” for a one-night only engagement at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, inside Cannon Hall.

The roots of the show date back to 1973, when the Richard O’Brien musical “The Rocky Horror Show” made its debut at the Royal Court Theatre in London before being made into a feature film under “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in 1975, eventually being preserved in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress as being “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” in 2005.

