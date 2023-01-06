RiverPark Center will bring the world of cinema to the stage with its “The Greatest Showman” Interactive Film Experience at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 6.

Audiences will see a viewing of the Hugh Jackman-led Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated film, while also getting a full show experience with 42 members of RiverPark Center’s Shadow Cast Crew.

