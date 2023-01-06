RiverPark Center will bring the world of cinema to the stage with its “The Greatest Showman” Interactive Film Experience at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 6.
Audiences will see a viewing of the Hugh Jackman-led Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated film, while also getting a full show experience with 42 members of RiverPark Center’s Shadow Cast Crew.
Grae Greer, RiverPark’s director of marketing and director of the production, said this is the second time that the facility will be putting on “The Greatest Showman” after the success it saw in 2021.
“We did the first one during the pandemic, and we could only sell (around) 472 seats — and we sold out,” she said. “This has been the No. 1 requested show for Interactive Film Experience for people to come back and see.
“It’s a very different experience (from) going to see a play or going to see a movie. With an Interactive Film Experience, you’re getting both.”
Greer will also be playing the role of one of the circus freaks in the show.
Some of the cast members, like Matthew Chandler and Claire Elizabeth Patterson, will be reprising their roles from the 2021 production as the young versions P. T. Barnum and Charity Hallett-Barnum and a circus freak respectively.
And both are happy to be back on board.
“I love my old character. It’s such an amazing feeling to have that nostalgia …,” Chandler said, “but I also still feel pressure that I want to improve upon him; that he’s not finished yet.”
“I had such a great experience with the first show; (and) just coming back from a time where it was a rough recovery for live theatre from COVID, it was a great start and easy rehearsal process to get back into the groove …,” Patterson said. “When Grae told me they were doing ‘Greatest Showman’ again, I knew that I would have to come back because it’s such a great experience for me (and) the audience as well.
“It’s just great all around.”
For others, like Brice Young, who portrays the lead role of P. T. Barnum, this will mark his debut with the Interactive Film Experience program.
He decided to give it a shot after seeing the last Interactive Film Experience, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” in October.
“When I was asked to do it, I was more than happy to say yes,” Young said. “...There’s been a lot of dancing, but it’s been so much fun. I just find that every time I’ve been doing something dance-wise, it pushes me a little more so I have to get a little better; and every single time I have a blast with it.”
While Young has had experience on the stage before, he still wants to perform the role to the best of his ability.
“...I want to really make sure I get it right and make it as close to the movie as I can,” he said.
The show has also served as a way for families to come together, as Eric and Stephanie Bertram will be performing with their daughters — Aubrey, 10 and Hadleigh, 7.
The time together has been well-spent.
“It’s been nice having to have this experience with dance and then being able to be with my family at the same time,” Aubrey Bertram said.
“I really like playing in shows with my family, because it’s lots of fun and experience,” Hadleigh Bertram said.
“This is something we could do as a family and have a lot of fun with it,” Stephanie Bertram said.
“It’s been fun. It’s going to be memories that we’re going to remember forever, that’s for sure.”
And they look forward to entertaining the crowd.
“Just come out and enjoy the show,” Eric Bertram said. “We’re ready to perform.”
Each patron will receive a goodie bag to use during the performance, while a costume contest and themed drinks and other interactive happenings will be occurring.
Greer advises those who purchase tickets in advance to arrive at 6:30 p.m. sharp, as its first come, first serve for seating.
