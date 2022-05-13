The RiverPark Center will debut its new entertainment series “DownTown Live” at 6 p.m. tonight.
The series, which will run on Fridays until Aug. 5, will transform the RiverPark Center into a “21+ entertainment complex” as it will be using multiple spaces both inside and outside the facility.
“It’s been a long few months of planning and I can’t wait to see how our community responds,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education at the RiverPark Center. “...We created this entertainment space for patrons 21 and up (in order) to not step on other family friendly events downtown. This is a space for adults to drink, dance and enjoy all that we have to offer.”
Greer said that each week will be centered around a different theme and each space that is utilized will be an extension of that theme.
The first event will be titled as “Spirits & Brews,” which will be in line with the event debuting on Friday the 13th.
The lobby will host Moonbow Apothecary & Emporium, Tarot by Jordan & Jordan, angel readings and other booths set up for “manifesting needs.”
The Truist Plaza will be the location for Community Jukebox, an initiative where attendees are able to submit song suggestions or their favorite genres they want to hear at the event via a Google form, along with cornhole and multiple bars.
P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson of Blood Moon Pictures will be holding a screening of their film “13 Slays Till X-Mas” beginning at 8 p.m. in Cannon Hall, followed by a question and answer session along with Alyssa Rhoads, Jay Woolston, Alex Clark and Nate Gross. They will also have two booths set up throughout the event’s duration, with one selling merchandise for sale such as movies, posters and tumblers and will be selling tickets for a chance for someone to win to be a death in Blood Moon Pictures’ next film.
Ghost Stories & Karaoke will also start at 8 p.m. in the GhostLight Lounge and will continue until midnight.
The event is to include $13 beer buckets and spooky themed drinks available and local arts and nonprofit pop-ups will be set up on the awning.
The debut musical performer for DownTown Live will be Owensboro native Brett Vance, who will entertain the crowd from 6-8 p.m. at the Atmos Courtyard.
Vance hopes to showcase a “classic rock vibe” with his appearance and said that he plans to do a lot of instrumental music incorporating piano and guitar.
“I’m super stoked (and) a little nervous because I’ll be the one to kind of set the bar … (but) it’s just a really, really awesome opportunity to just be able to play live and be the debut of something this big …,” Vance said.
While this event is a big day for the RiverPark Center, Greer said that it would not be possible without having the community support and engagement.
“Everything you see on Friday is the result of our talented tri-state,” Greer said. “We would be nothing without their support and involvement and we can’t wait to see the turn out for our local arts.”
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
