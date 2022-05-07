Mom-and-pop truck stop diners have been disappearing in recent years, being replaced by national chains that have the same food in every state.
But what’s now the Hawesway Diner in the Hawesway 60 Travel Plaza at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Kentucky 2830 is still going strong one year shy of its 60th anniversary.
In 1985, Abbie Mercer, whose family owned the truck stop then, said her father, Benjamin Taylor Hawes, opened what was then called the Dinner Bell in 1963 because he couldn’t find a restaurant in town that he liked.
In 1984, the restaurant moved out of what’s now the Smoke Shop and into its current location inside the main building at the county’s only truck stop.
Stephanie Sparks, the current owner of the Hawesway Diner, said the truck stop feels like home to her.
She’s worked there for 11 years in one capacity or another.
Her mother, Shannon Boehmann, runs the Smoke Shop and the Fuel Stop.
Her daughters work for her.
Her stepfather and her husband are both truckers.
And her cousin, Jeri Burk, owned the restaurant for eight years, calling it Lucy’s Diner.
Even the customers feel like family.
Lucy’s Diner closed in March 2021, with the COVID-19 pandemic still hurting business.
Sparks reopened it in September.
“There wasn’t as much business when it was take out only,” she said.
But business is coming back strong this year, Sparks said.
“We see people from all walks of life,” she said. “Sometimes they come in in groups. We have quite a few locals. There’s a ‘liars table’ up front where a bunch of them gather every morning.”
Otherwise, Sparks said, her business is mostly truckers passing through the county.
“They say they can’t find diners in many truck stops anymore,” she said. “They’re becoming Denny’s, Subway, McDonald’s. Diners are few and far between these days. Even after they retire, some of the truckers come back, even in wheelchairs or with walkers. This is their life.”
After 59 years, the Hawesway Diner is a landmark, a place drivers can take a break from the road and get a home-cooked meal.
“I didn’t start cooking until I bought this place,” Sparks said. “Who would have thought I would end up as a cook?”
She said the diner’s open-face chili burger is probably the best-selling item on the menu.
And her favorite?
“I’m a cook,” Sparks said. “I don’t have a favorite.”
“Little truck stops are going away,” she said. “But there’s a lot more traffic out here since they built the new bridge. Before then, the traffic came through Owensboro and a lot didn’t come out here.”
Now they do.
The diner seats 99 people during rush hours.
Hours are 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
It’s closed on Sunday.
