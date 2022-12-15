Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins said the continued partnership with the Goodfellows Club is important because the club is helping community students.
“We call on Goodfellows on a day-to-day basis to help families, to help children with clothing, coats, shoes, all kinds of similar items,” he said. “They’re just an invaluable, priceless community treasure. I don’t know what we would do without them.”
Robbins said that he feels there is an obligation that comes with being superintendent in the community and to advocate on behalf of Goodfellows is one of those obligations.
“It’s probably incalculable how many dollars but there are actual children being assisted on a routine basis,” he said. “How do you measure the impact of providing a kid a coat when they don’t have one. It’s hard to put that into words but we know it’s astronomical.”
Robbins said Goodfellows is a “great organization.”
“The fact they do all of this with no administrative expenses, 100% of every donation goes to help children, is phenomenal,” he said.
So far, Goodfellows has assisted 718 students within the DCPS district.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 15, 2022
Previously reported … $103,945.16
In memory of Marilyn and Bill Young … $2,500
In memory of Bill and Jean Skillman and Bill and Evelyn Speer by Jon and Jo Anne Skillman … $1,000
Christmas Giving by ACE Owensboro … $500
In memory of Morton Holbrook, Jr. and Margaret Kincheloe Holbrook by their sons, Morton III and Allen … $500
In memory of Alan Englehart by Becky, Andy, Kelly, and Owen … $300
In loving memory of my husband, Tom Lockhart and my parents, Bob and Betty Troutman by Pam Lockhart … $100
In memory of Ferne and Barney Barnhart, Meredith Howell, and John Keelin by Shanna and Brandon, Mark and Abby, Samantha, Paul, Holly, John Mark, Job, Ginny Ferne, and Owen … $100
Total as of December 15, 2022 … $108,945.16
