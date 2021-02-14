Gavin Roberts, Daviess County — Central agency manager for Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, has been named 2020 Kentucky Agency Manager of the Year for the largest property and casualty insurance company domiciled in the state.
Roberts was also honored as the 2020 Agency Manager of the Year for District One. The awards were presented during the company’s 66th annual sales conference, held virtually on Feb. 8.
Both awards measure and recognize the agency manager who displayed the highest level of excellence in overall sales production, satisfactory loss-ratio, service to policyholders and affirmative attitude. The 2020 Kentucky Agency Manager of the Year honor is given to the agency manager who best exemplifies these qualities across the entire state.
The District One Agency Manager of the Year award is given to the top agency manager in a region consisting of agencies in the following 24 counties: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster.
Roberts began his career with Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance as an agent in the Daviess County Agency in March 2001. He became agency manager in the Daviess County — Central agency in June 2008. He attended Western Kentucky University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics, with a minor in business administration. He and his wife, Molly, have three daughters, Millie (16), Emme (14) and Macy (12), and two miniature labradoodles. Roberts is a member of the Disciples of Christ — First Christian Church of Owensboro. He serves on the board of Owensboro Health System, and he is a member of Rotary International and Alpha Gamma Rho.
Roberts heads the list of a well-established network of more than 380 Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance agents statewide.
