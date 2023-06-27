It was in 2001 when eventual husband-and-wife Justin and Miranda Embry — co-founders of LS Music Promotions — first met at the Cornerstone Festival, a former Christian music event, near Bushnell, Illinois.
“We got engaged after like one day,” Miranda Embry laughed.
Both were “big time” music lovers growing up.
“I grew up playing music, and I played in a Christian metal band,” said Justin Embry, who is a native of Owensboro.
“When I was a young teenager, I got into the underground Christian music scene. That’s when all the screaming bands first really came out,” Miranda Embry said, who ventured into a career as a promoter in the Christian rock scene in Atlanta. “I was always (into) rock ‘n’ roll, always into classic rock ….”
As the couple married and had kids, they took a pause in music to focus on raising a family before diving back into it.
They had keen focus on filling a gap they noticed in the scene.
“We’re like: ‘We need more music in Owensboro. There’s no rock ‘n’ roll; everything is country or bluegrass,’ ” Miranda Embry said.
“(The rock scene) kind of became non-existent for a while it seems like,” Justin Embry said, “and of course COVID hit, and that shut down a lot of places that did live music. That took a lot of the options for the bands to play away.”
Justin Embry said he and Miranda Embry were heading out-of-town to see live concerts every weekend and realized they could create an option locally.
“We were like: ‘Why are we driving?’ ” he said. “ ‘Let’s just bring the music here.’ ”
“Rock ‘n’ roll is a whole culture,” Miranda Embry said. “There are not just people in this town who love country and bluegrass; and I love country and bluegrass as well. But there’s not enough avenues for these rock bands and for the people who love rock ‘n’ roll to be able to do anything unless they’re driving to Evansville, or Louisville or Nashville to see a concert.
“We wanted to give these small bands, who have a voice, a chance to be heard.”
LS Music Promotions started as a Facebook page Miranda Embry created in December 2022 before licensing the business as an LLC in March.
Since then, the company has “grown exponentially” — securing a large roster of artists and bands in the rock and rap genres. It even includes local country artist Zach Jennings.
“We get hundreds of bands constantly reaching out …,” Miranda Embry said. “As far as bands we work with, our roster just started with bands that we were booking to help promote.
“Now, we actually do agent booking for several bands and we’re getting into band management as well (for groups and artists).”
The Embrys keep busy with putting on shows every weekend between Owensboro and Evansville, finding a home base at the local bar and venue Milligan’s.
The company is also bringing in bands from all over the country and currently has five national tours booked for the summer.
But building a rapport with those they encounter is just as important.
“People like what we’re doing because we care about the music scene, and we care about the artists and we make them feel loved,” Miranda Embry said. “This is a labor of love. This is not a moneymaker by any means.”
As the company continues to grow, the Embrys are looking at the bigger picture ahead in terms of expansion.
“We’d like to open a recording studio,” Miranda Embry said. “... You’ve got bands traveling to Evansville, and to Nashville and to other places …. (That would offer) a whole new avenue not only financially for the company to continue putting on the concerts, but it also opens local bands to having a place … to record their music.”
Justin Embry said an end goal would be to open a venue of their own.
“It would be all-ages,” he said. “Everybody would be able to enjoy it.”
And while the days can be difficult, the Embrys keep themselves motivated by remembering what they’ve been able to create beyond the shows.
“We’ve built a community, and the reliance on the community is part of it for me,” Miranda Embry said. “... (There are) people who believe in us and believe in what we’re doing.
“The thanks that we get and the outreach we are able to provide — I don’t want to lose that because it feels like we’re making a difference.”
“I just enjoy it,” Justin Embry said. “... (These artists) are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet and are all so grateful to have somewhere to play. To be able to do that for somebody … (and) if we can help get their name out (there) a little bit — … that’s all we want to do.”
For more information about LS Music Promotions and upcoming shows, visit lsmusicpromotions.com or facebook.com/lsmusicpromo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.