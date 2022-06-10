ROMP Around Town, a weekly music placement event coordinated by Volunteer Owensboro, will be bringing music to community members who may not be able to attend the ROMP Festival from June 22-25.
ROMP Around takes place from June 20-24 and will performing at places such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, senior housing and more.
The event is currently looking for more facilities that work with the elderly and performing artists that would be interested in taking part.
If interested, email Randy Lanham at volunteerowensboro@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.