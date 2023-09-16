Root knot nematode (RKN) are plant-parasitic roundworms that can cause severe yield loss in soybeans. Daviess County has historically not had much trouble with RKN but a fourth site location was identified last week adding to the farms we know have a yield-reducing population level.
All four fields are west or northwest of Owensboro in the very sandy soil RKN is known to thrive in. In addition, four known site locations are in Henderson County, also on very sandy soils.
It’s unlikely you will find RKN in non-sandy soil types in our area. RKN can negatively affect corn, but a susceptible soybean variety will be killed by it.
The reason I’m discussing RKN this week is with soybean harvest set to begin, make a note if you encounter a large area of bare soil with random plants standing that were extremely stunted in growth. If the bare area is a sandy soil type, it is very possible RKN could be the cause.
You need to confirm this by calling me to visit the field to collect some root samples for confirmation. We will send them off to the plant disease diagnostic lab for confirmation, but symptoms are as obvious as the name implies. We’ve seen roots so heavily infested with the knots that they looked like peanut plants.
While a soybean cyst nematode (SCN) population is bad, soybeans we grow have some resistance allowing the plant to disguise SCN symptoms. RKN will be obvious, bare soil and occasional stunted plants in a large area will be the indicator of possible RKN.
RKN is a big problem in Arkansas and their University soybean variety testing program puts a lot of effort into screening commercial varieties for RKN resistance.
We have had success in Daviess County planting a field in the best Arkansas recommended RKN resistant variety. RKN was kept under control in that field.
Two other fields will rotate back to soybeans next year, and Arkansas recommended varieties will be planted in those fields. RKN has a wide host range. In addition to soybeans, several weed species, tomatoes, potatoes, and some ornamental plants can be infected by RKN.
Beef Bash this week in Versailles
The University of Kentucky Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association will offer beef cattle producers a progressive look into the future this coming Thursday, Sept. 21, at the 2023 Beef Bash at University of Kentucky C. Oran Little Livestock Research Center in Versailles.
Expected to be one of the largest Beef Bash events in recent years, this year’s theme “Vision of the Future” will spotlight the progress of Kentucky’s beef industry and illustrate ongoing efforts of the college and industry partners to enhance the state’s beef sector sustainability.
Dr. Roy Burris, the now retired Extension Beef Cattle nutrition specialist started Beef Bash at the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton. His vision was to create an event to encourage fellowship among producers, the industry, and the entities that serve the beef industry. The goal was to unite and empower the beef industry for the future.
The event will occur 1-8 p.m. EDT at the C. Oran Little Research Center in Versailles. A revamped format designed to emphasize the state’s beef industry’s progress has been planned with attendees participating in rotations showcasing current UK and U.S. Department of Agriculture research, along with educational opportunities from UK and the Kentucky Beef Network.
Beef Bash 2023 will also include updates on new facilities in development. These include the Beef Extension Education Facility in Princeton, the Livestock Education Center in Versailles, and the USDA Forage-Animal Production Research Unit, located on UK’s Lexington campus.
Educational components occur 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., offering flexibility for attendees to participate. Participants may engage with vendors from 4-5 p.m. during the tradeshow.
The Woodford County Cattleman’s Association will offer a meal beginning at 5 p.m. Pre-registration is available for $15, including a meal ticket. To register for Beef Bash 2023, visit https://bit.ly/3P3oXdP. If beef cattle are an important enterprise in your farming business, traveling up to central Kentucky this week will be an invaluable investment of your time.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
