Root knot nematode (RKN) are plant-parasitic roundworms that can cause severe yield loss in soybeans. Daviess County has historically not had much trouble with RKN but a fourth site location was identified last week adding to the farms we know have a yield-reducing population level.

All four fields are west or northwest of Owensboro in the very sandy soil RKN is known to thrive in. In addition, four known site locations are in Henderson County, also on very sandy soils.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.