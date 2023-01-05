NARCAN GIVEAWAY PIC 1

Nicki Feher, BSN, RN, CCBHC project director and clinical office manager at RiverValley Behavioral Health, prepares to take out boxes of Narcan nasal spray doses Tuesday at the facility.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

RiverValley Behavioral Health will be giving away 220 doses of Narcan nasal spray from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at its facility, 1100 Walnut St.

The giveaway will be through RVBH’s medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program, with the doses being provided by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort (KORE).

