HOPE AFTER LOSS

Teresa Edge, LPA, TCADC and outpatient therapist at RiverValley Behavioral Health, talks with Marsha Lowery, LPP and senior director of clinical services and training, about RVBH’s “Hope After Loss,” a support group for those who have lost a loved one to an overdose.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

RiverValley Behavioral Health is introducing “Hope After Loss,” a support group for adults coping with the loss of a loved one due to an overdose.

The free and noncommittal program, which will have an open-door policy, will be from 5-6 p.m. April 3 and 8-9 a.m. April 6 at the RVBH Outpatient Clinic, 1110 Walnut St., and will continue to meet the first Monday and Thursday of each month.

