RiverValley Behavioral Health has been working to increase psychiatric services for the community, which have been limited in the region.
RVBH serves seven counties with clinics located in Owensboro, Henderson, Beaver Dam, Lewisport, Hawesville, Morgantown and Providence.
All clinics offer outpatient psychiatric services and provide a combined treatment of psychiatric therapy and medication for adults, teens and children, according to vice president for continuous quality improvement.
The service is a unique one in the region where CEO Dr. Wanda Figueroa said psychiatric, especially medicated psychiatric services, are very limited.
“There is a shortage of psychiatrists (and) nurse practitioners, especially in psychiatry,” she said. “We have a unique capacity to offer psychotropic medication services … and that is a valuable resource for the community.”
While there was a scarcity of these services prior to the pandemic, she said it is even more vital to have these services now when many people are coping with a higher level of anxiety and uncertainties due to COVID-19.
Phelps said anxiety is the most widely treated mental health illness with 1-in-4 patients experiencing issues with anxiety. Second, he said, for teens and adults, is depression, followed by impulse control or disruptive behavior disorder in children.
Figueroa said, however, that it is best practice is to offer therapy along with medication for individuals who need it.
Therapy, Phelps said, offers long-lasting results and works together with medication to offer a solution for mental health problems in clients.
“Research shows repeatedly that when you integrate both services ... your outcomes are stronger and they’re better than if you just do medication management,” Figueroa said.
The organization also offers emergency walk-in hours and a 24-7 mobile crisis unit that is equipped with trained clinicians and psychologists who will travel to a person who is experiencing a mental health crisis to provide care.
Additionally, she said, RVBH is growing its services to make them more accessible to more people.
Last year, alone, according to Phelps, RVBH served about 10,000 individuals in Kentucky.
Just two years ago, she said the organization had only five prescribers, most of them traveling one who were not well integrated in the community.
Now, she said there are more than 11 prescribers, the majority of which are from the communities they serve, which she said is “very unique.”
She said RVBH has also invested about $1 million into its telehealth services to offer out-of-office visits, which is especially important during the pandemic.
RVBH also works to provide a holistic approach to its services, according to Figueroa.
Health care, she said, does not refer to any one aspect of a person’s health. It is not just physical health, medicine or mental health, alone. It is all of them combined.
It also includes other services, such as case management, housing, parenting, along with many other things, she said, all of which RVBH helps its clients with.
“Mental health affects your physical health, affects your emotions, affects sometimes your functioning in the community, affects your functioning at school, affects your functioning at your job; so we want to make sure that all those areas are integrated,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
