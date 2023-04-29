One of the S’s in S&S Lawn Care stands for Robbie Sosh, the company’s owner.
The other stands for his grandfather, Stanley Sosh, who started the company in 1985.
“He did it for extra money and to help the neighborhood,” Sosh said of his grandfather. “I lived with my grandparents when I was growing up, and I helped him mow yards. When I was 16, a sophomore at Catholic High, I took over the business. That was 27 years ago.”
The company has come a long way from 1985.
Today, Sosh has three employees, and they’re working from dawn to dusk in Daviess, McLean and Henderson counties and even Evansville.
“I’m so busy I can’t see the end of the tunnel,” he said.
The size of the staff fluctuates according to the season, Sosh said.
“We not only mow,” he said, “we do landscaping, seeding, parkscapes, rocks, pavers, pressure washing, soft water washing, mulching, clean ups and haul aways. We sell firewood and custom wood orders too.
“Cooking teams need a lot of firewood. They tell me what they need and I get it for them.”
He said, “We give back to the community by giving people jobs that other employers would not — such as second-chance positions. Everyone deserves a chance.”
Sosh said he works on a lot of commercial properties.
“Sometimes, it’s a one-time deal,” he said, “but we do them too, not just our regular customers.”
Sosh said he works with his landscaping clients to help them find just what they want.
National figures show that there are roughly 633,000 lawn care and landscaping businesses in the United States with revenues of $296.09 billion.
The average customer spent $195 a year on lawn care, according to statista.com.
Sosh said that as of Jan. 1, there were 323 lawn care companies licensed in Daviess County.
Many of them are just one person with a lawnmower.
But they’re all competing for customers.
“Social media has been a boon to us,” Sosh said. “It helps us connect with our customers. More people are driven to social media these days.”
