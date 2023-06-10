SALT

Courtney James, left, and Ericka Brake stand inside their Salt Cave Experience on Friday at MoonBow Apothecary & Emporium at 1724 Sweeney St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Salt therapy has been around for nearly 200 years.

Historians say Dr. Feliks Boczkowski, a Polish physician, observed that salt miners did not experience the same lung issues as other types of miners.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.