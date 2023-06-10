Salt therapy has been around for nearly 200 years.
Historians say Dr. Feliks Boczkowski, a Polish physician, observed that salt miners did not experience the same lung issues as other types of miners.
So, he founded the first salt health resort facility at the Wieliczka Salt Mine in Poland in 1839.
In 1949, a German physician, Dr. K.H. Spannahel, found that people who had hidden in salt mines during World War II had respiratory health benefits that could not be ignored.
So, he partnered with Hungarian geologist Dr. H. Kessler to create Klyutert Cave to study the effects of salt therapyToday, some estimates say there are approximately 750 salt cave rooms being used for therapy in the United States.
And one of them is in Owensboro.
On May 26, Courtney James, owner of Moonbow Apothecary & Emporium, and Ericka Brake, owner of Black Lotus Yoga & Healing Space, opened the Salt Cave Experience inside Moonbow in The Thatch shopping center at 1724 Sweeney St.
“We had 53 people come on the first day and only five of them had been in a salt cave before,” James said.
They took a storage room in the store, brought in 1,000 pounds of Himalayan pink salt to cover the floor and walls, added salt lamps and created a small waterfall to moisten the air.
“The design is based on a salt mine,” James said. “We have a friend who works in a salt mine, and he says this one is nicer. It took us about a month, working day and night, to get it ready.”
Brake said that sitting in the room “pulls toxins out of your skin and airways. And it pulls out water.”
“We’ve had really good feedback,” she said. “The atmosphere is so soothing. It’s a calm place. It’s really great for meditation.”
James said, “We have people who have come here from two hours away. One person was from Florida, but he was visiting family here.”
She said one person came from St. Louis “especially for the salt cave.”
James said, “This is a collaboration of two female-owned businesses. It’s as authentic as possible to a salt mine. People feel safe in there.”
Scientists say there haven’t been enough studies on salt therapy to be able to say for sure how beneficial it is.
The salt cave holds up to four people at a time.
Salt cave sessions are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
“We take walk-ins every hour on the hour,” Brake said. “Appointments can also be made.”
Sessions cost $40 for 45 minutes.
Monthly memberships of $111 let people use the cave as many times as they want.
James said, “We’re seeing people from all walks of life and ages. There is no one demographic.”
Moonbow opened two years ago.
But James had an online version of the store, which sells herbs, tinctures, teas, crystals, soaps and oils, for four years before that.
“I’ve shipped all over the world,” she said.
If you’re thinking Owensboro has had a salt room before, you’re right.
Allison Clark opened one in Gypsy Soul at 1722 Sweeney St. in 2016.
