Sam Bush returns to Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

Sam Bush, the three-time Grammy Award-winning musician known as “the father of newgrass music,” will be back at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight.
Bush is looking forward to hitting the stage, as this will be his first time back to the venue since his former group New Grass Revival was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
“It does mean a lot to me to be coming back to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame because now I’m a member of a band that’s in it,” Bush said. “For our band to be part of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, that was a pinch yourself kind of moment. ...I’m sure it will be a goosebumpy moment for me to be able to see our plaque….”
While his journey has experienced a couple of hiccups, Bush relishes in being able to make a livelihood doing something that he truly enjoys.
“I’ve never taken this for granted,” Bush said. “As things occur in your life ... I’ve had a few health slips and concerns over the years and in 2019, I had another one where I had to be hospitalized and had to have surgery …. I’ve had, what I call, wake-up calls over the years that help me appreciate what I get to do for a living and how fortunate I am. I love what I get to do.”
He admits that the worldwide pandemic brought on by the coronavirus really made him value his music and what it can do for people that have been hungry to see live performances again.
“Really, now more than ever, I think I’m really appreciating it, and as one would sit in 2020 (and) not working much, I’ve always thought it was a fortunate way to get to make your living doing something … (that) maybe nourishes the soul as we play in and get to take people’s minds away from troubles for a couple of hours,” Bush said.
“I’m fortunate (that) when we play, I can go to a space that’s totally concentrated on the music. And if we’re succeeding on stage, then it takes us away as it does with the audience to a happy place….”
With not being able to travel and perform, Bush and his drummer Chris Brown note that the pandemic brought up how much they value the sense of community of creating and playing with one another.
“...(Chris) and I discussed early into (the pandemic) what we really missed was congregating with our friends — that this was the longest we’ve ever gone without getting together with a buddy to do some playing …,” Bush said. “(In) bluegrass, we do grow up literally in a circle — sitting in jams in a circle or congregating and hearing our acoustic instruments off each other. Even when your instruments are ringing together, that’s a joyful noise.”
Bush said that he and his band did a virtual 75-minute set last summer for Telluride Bluegrass Festival and admitted that while they missed the atmosphere and the interaction with an audience, he was more ecstatic to be playing all together in the same space and seeing how the songs can take on a different purpose.
“I think we’ve all come through this with a great appreciation of people, and music, and things we love,” Bush said.
In recent years, many folks have come to see Bush as a modern-day version of bluegrass legend Bill Monroe.
While flattered, Bush remains humble and loyal to the “Father of Bluegrass” and states that Monroe encouraged Bush and many of his fellow musicians to explore their individuality.
“There’s only one Bill Monroe and I still miss him,” Bush said. “I can’t think of myself that way, but I also took Bill Monroe’s example. I know that as much as he enjoyed all of us that loved his music, wanting to play and play it like him … I think Bill expected us …, while respecting his music, to make (it) our own.”
For tonight’s performance, Bush feels that he will be among friends when he takes center stage.
“It’s actually quite a comfortable situation with The Sam Bush Band,” Bush said. “We’ve been playing together as an ensemble for quite awhile.
“It’s like the circle of communication needs to start with the five of us, and hopefully that happens in the first song … and you start hitting on all cylinders. And then, when we feel the audience come into that circle of communication, then we know we’re all starting to be one in the room.”
Folks in attendance at Bush’s show can expect variety and good vibes.
“With our group, we have a variety of things that we do within our bluegrass style instruments,” Bush said. “It could have reggae, gospel, bluegrass, jazz, rock and roll — you name it. The program isn’t totally planned yet for what we’re going to do but when you come to hear us, you’ll hopefully have a very positive feeling. That’s what we like to put across.”
Tickets are still on sale at bluegrasshall.org; reserved seating for $42 and VIP seating for $68.
Attendance at the concert will require proof of vaccination within 14 days after the final dose or a negative COVID test from a medical provider within 72 hours of arrival along with photo identification, while children between the ages of five to 11 are required to provide a negative COVID test and be accompanied by a parent.
If you have any questions on the health and safety guidance, contact the museum at 270-926-7891 or email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.