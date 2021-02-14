Tyson Sanderfur, insurance agent for the Ohio County agency of Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, has been named 2020 Kentucky Agent of the Year for the largest property and casualty insurance company domiciled in the state. Sanderfur was also honored as the 2020 Agent of the Year for District One. The awards were presented during the company’s 66th annual sales conference, held virtually on Feb. 8.
Both awards measure and recognize an insurance agent’s excellence in overall sales production, satisfactory loss-ratio, service to policyholders and affirmative attitude. The 2020 Kentucky Agent of the Year honor is given to the agent who best exemplifies these qualities across the entire state.
The District One Agent of the Year award is given to the top agent in a region consisting of agencies in the following 24 counties: Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Hancock, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster.
Sanderfur, a Hartford resident, attended Ohio County High School and Western Kentucky University, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness. He and his wife, Laura, have four children: Mack (10), Myles (7), Tyke (3) and Kynze (3). He is Chairman of the Board at No Creek Community Church and a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni, Ohio County FFA Alumni, Ohio County Ag Development Council, Kentucky Corn Growers Association, Farm Credit Advisory and the Ohio County Extension Council.
Sanderfur heads the list of a well-established network of more than 380 Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance agents statewide.
