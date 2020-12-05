Today, I woke up feeling really sad. Last night, things went south at our house. Feelings were hurt, and it all started with a few sarcastic comments. Our kids started out joking, but then it went too far.
And why am I surprised? Sarcasm is our society’s natural pose. It’s all over media, tv shows, sitcoms, in the news and in politics.
One psychologist calls it, “The language of the 21st century.” Another linguist stated, ”It’s practically our primary language.” It’s a trend I see leaving everyone in its wake wounded. And then we wonder why people around us are hurting.
The Greek word for sarcasm is “sarkazein,” which means to tear flesh like dogs. It is defined as being “marked by bitterness and a power or will to cut or sting. [It] implies an intentional inflicting of pain by deriding, taunting, or ridiculing.” (Merriam Webster Dictionary.)
Sarcastic joking may seem funny, but it has an element of truth that leaves a wound. I often quote the verse to my kids, “Even in laughter the heart may ache” Proverbs 14:13.
It might be clever. It might even make you laugh. But so often, the words hurt and chip away at our loved one’s insecurities. Sarcasm doesn’t encourage, but rather condemns and sets an ill tone that infects our homes. And if your family is anything like ours, it might start out small but often escalates.
Following Scripture in how we communicate is the only way to rise above the raging waters of sarcasm. Scripture is really clear on how we are to speak. Listen to a few:
Ephesians 4:29: Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouth but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs.
Proverbs 21:23: Those who guard their mouths and their tongues keep themselves from calamity.
Proverbs 18:21: The tongue has the power of life and death.
Proverbs 12:18-19: The words of the reckless pierce like swords, but the tongue of the wise brings healing.
James also tells us that the tongue steers everything. It’s like the rudder of a boat. So, in marriage, how you speak will steer your marriage toward joy and peace, or pain and chaos.
I get it. It is so easy to let our guards down with our spouse. Most of us are sometimes nicer to people outside our homes than we are to those within them.
For me, it is easy to sarcastically joke with Brad about how he is not handy or how messy he is. Brad will laugh and takes it in stride. However, it just isn’t helpful. Instead, I should speak life into Brad, especially in the areas where he loves me and serves me well.
So, let’s go on a personal sarcasm fast — not only in what we say, but also in reducing the amount of sarcasm we consume through social media, politicians, and talk-show hosts. Don’t forward or share content that is sarcastic in nature. Let’s only speak and share what is helpful for building others up.
I pray for my home and yours that we would not be conformed to the sarcastic pattern of this world but that our words would be transformed and guided by God’s truths and commands for how we are to speak. May our homes be full of encouragement and grace.
For this to be the case, it takes intentionality.
If you would like to join us in our efforts to grow in closeness and enjoyment in marriage, go to gracemarriage@home.com.
