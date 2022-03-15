Regardless of where life has taken Island native Collin Eaton, music has always seemed to be part of it.
Besides listening to his parents’ tastes, Eaton, 30, was surrounded by music when he attended Island Baptist Church where his parents would perform in the church choir and eventually followed in their footsteps by joining the children’s choir.
“When they would go to choir practice, I would usually tag along … and I loved being around it,” Eaton said. “I loved just hearing music, seeing music, listening to music ….”
Eaton became more hands-on at 15 when he began learning guitar from Wayne Morris, the church’s minister of youth and music, when Eaton took over his younger brother Tanner’s spot who was originally enrolled in lessons.
The relationship between Eaton and Morris grew, with Eaton attending lessons weekly after school and Morris even putting Eaton up for a challenge early on.
“Wayne made a deal with me. …He said, ‘I’m going to teach you but I’m only going to teach you if you learn and play and you’ll sing something at church sometime,’ ” Eaton said.
Initially hesitant, Eaton didn’t back down and started to practice daily at home learning worship music to perform, which brought him more enjoyment than simply playing.
“At that point, it was very important to me to have that time alone with my guitar and God and have that interpersonal worship time,” Eaton said.
Eaton began to expand his palette and explored the works of John Mayer, Jack Johnson and Jason Mraz in order to learn more familiar songs, while also combating his mindset of “trying to please people because I wasn’t OK with me on the inside.”
“...I was really living a lot of my life based on how (an) action is going to make me look to (someone) because I don’t like me, I’m not OK with me, I hate myself,” Eaton said. “I was very codependent and a people pleaser, so all of my worth I based off of what I could get someone else to say what they thought of me. …I needed to have this verbal affirmation ….”
His self-image, coupled with toxic friendships and relationships, led Eaton to drop out after one year at University of Kentucky in 2010 as he became overcome with anxiety and depression.
While he started making a plan to get back on track, Eaton found himself heading in another direction.
“I started hanging out with some people I’ve known forever and — I don’t know why — I was never tempted by the party scene; it never was my thing,” Eaton said. “But I came home and was hanging out with friends … and they offered me a shot … and I liked the way it burned. And then I liked it after a couple; (it) was like ‘social lubricant.’ I went from not doing anything for the first 18 years of my life to going from zero to 100 real quick.”
Eaton started getting attention from people during these settings which gave him some confidence that trumped over his self-reflection.
Eaton was not pressured into the party lifestyle nor engaged in the scene consistently but still became introduced to other vices such as marijuana, which helped him escape his internal reality.
“I didn’t have to face the soundtrack of my life that was playing on the inside of me,” Eaton said. “...I was telling myself I wasn’t worthy and that I wasn’t good enough; and when I was high or drunk, I didn’t feel those things. It almost muted that soundtrack or even kicked it off and put a new soundtrack on ….”
By mid-2011, Eaton started to experiment with narcotics and painkillers, which he recalls the time that he was “willing to try anything” so people would still enjoy his company while still showing success on the surface by continuing to perform at church and holding down a full-time job.
“I was this false prophet, if you will,” Eaton said. “I was a hypocrite. I would sing a song that was supposed to be to worship whom I believe is my creator, the one that is responsible for all things in my life, good and bad. But I was doing it higher than a kite and I was doing it because I hoped that someone after the service would come up and say, ‘I love the sound of your voice’ or ‘Man, that song really touched me today’ and not to give any glory to God but to take it for myself ….”
Eaton continued down the path trying Adderall, which led to speed and methamphetamine before getting into some hot water where he got on a pretrial diversion for possession of methamphetamine.
He received three years of probation but had a potential five-year jail sentence hanging over his head.
After failing a previous drug test, Eaton “freaked out’’ when he was approached for another random screening, coming clean to his probation officer and admitting he had a problem.
“I really, really didn’t want to stop doing drugs at this point,” Eaton said. “I just didn’t want to go to jail.”
Eaton’s probation officer consulted with a substance abuse counselor to get Eaton into CenterPoint Recovery Center For Men in Paducah for six months, only to relapse from meth and snorting heroin for the first time about a month after graduation.
His ex-girlfriend, who found Eaton’s supplies, influenced him to head back to treatment for another six months, followed by a three-month stint as a peer mentor for people that were battling a similar fight before moving back to McLean County in 2018 before settling in Owensboro a few years later.
Eaton has since been employed with the McLean County Clerk’s Office, got married to wife Corie in 2020 and is currently expecting his first child this summer.
On March 30, Eaton will celebrate five years of sobriety.
“It was one of the best things that ever happened to me,” Eaton said.
The self-doubt does creep back in from time, but Eaton said it’s not as heightened.
“Do I have flare ups? Absolutely. Do I have moments where I just want people to like me? Absolutely — just for the selfish (reasons). …I just don’t want people to cringe when I walk into a room,” Eaton said. “But I don’t lose sleep over it anymore. It doesn’t weigh as heavy.”
Throughout Eaton’s journey, music was there through the times that seemed bleak.
“Music, at first, was just something I enjoyed. I loved the sound, …it was not only aurally pleasing to me; it was like a sensory overload. I just loved every aspect of it,” Eaton said. “…Once I (started) using, I still loved it and still had a passion for it. …The little bit of spark of happiness or joy that would get (was) usually in some way attributed to music.”
Currently, Eaton performs as part of Walnut Memorial Baptist Church’s praise team and the youth worship leader with hopes of starting a small youth band and giving back in similar ways that Morris did for Eaton years prior.
He also lends his time on the worship committee for Fireside Ministries based out of Lewisport and works with Kentucky Wesleyan College Campus Ministries.
Though he feels to not be the strongest guitarist or vocalist nor feels a strength in writing his own material, Eaton doesn’t lose sight of why music is still a part of him.
“It gives me what I need,” Eaton said. “...It’s euphoric. It really can be. …It gives me a kind of tingle inside of me …. For me, music … is just a way that I just worship and there doesn’t have to be words to it; just an expression of awe and gratitude and appreciation for who I’ve been, where I’ve come from and where I am now and where I am going ….”
And it’s also taken on more purpose.
“It’s almost as natural as breathing …. A guitar in my hands is where I feel comfortable. …It’s been such a therapeutic tool for me through recovery and it just means more now,” Eaton said. “It’s not something that I do because I want people to think more of me for — it’s more of a tool that I use to try to glorify the one that brought me through the worst of the worst.”
“I’m just blessed. Music has played such a pivotal role not just in my life, but my faith, my sobriety, hopefully my witness and my ministry. It is a part of me to the core. I think we’re all given gifts and music is one of mine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.