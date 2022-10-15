On Wednesday, a small group gathered at Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave., to load bags filled with shoes that will eventually make their way to adults and children living in Third World countries.

Debbie Johnson, a member of the church, brought the idea to the church, and now the shoe-drive project is being spearheaded by its Women’s Missionary Group.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.