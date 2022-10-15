On Wednesday, a small group gathered at Owensboro Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave., to load bags filled with shoes that will eventually make their way to adults and children living in Third World countries.
Debbie Johnson, a member of the church, brought the idea to the church, and now the shoe-drive project is being spearheaded by its Women’s Missionary Group.
“We were looking for a big project … and it was a pretty aggressive project to take on,” Johnson said. “Our goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes in 60 days.”
The shoe drive started Sept. 11 and it will end Nov. 10.
All of the donated shoes are inspected, matched and bound together.
So far, they’ve collected 45 bags of gently-worn shoes, with each bag containing 25 pairs or a total 1,125 pairs.
Their goal is to reach 100 bags.
They’ve partnered with Funds2Orgs — an Orlando, Florida-based company that works with groups such as churches, civic organizations and other nonprofits with shoe drives. The shoes are shipped to micro-entrepreneurs in 26 developing countries worldwide, who then sell the shoes to support their families financially.
And on Wednesday, they sent the first load off in a large Funds2Orgs truck that had already made a stop in Walton.
“The micro-entrepreneurs will sell these shoes pennies on the dollar just to get shoes out to their people,” said Shirley Brown, who’s part of the church’s Women’s Missionary group. “There are a lot of children who can’t go to school because they don’t have shoes to wear. So this will give them the ability to have shoes and get an education.”
Although the church is a shade under half its goal, the response has been encouraging for Brown.
She said the shoes are not only coming from church members but also from others in the community.
“You would not believe where the shoes come from,” she said. “People will knock on the church door when they have shoes; people leave shoes out on the porch; people leave shoes at our houses or give us shoes to bring. They’re coming from everywhere.”
Acceptable pairs of shoes for the drive include gently worn, used and new shoes, sneakers and cleats.
The Rev. Tim McGuire, who has pastored Cumberland Presbyterian Church for 20 years, said he was a little hesitant to take on the project at first.
“When Deb came to me with this project, I was a little concerned that it was more than a church our size could handle,” McGuire said. “But I wasn’t going to rain on their parade. I am really excited that it has turned out as well as it has.”
Anyone with shoes can drop them off at the church or call 270-683-4487.
