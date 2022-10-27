With spooky season upon us and Halloween in just a few days, I can’t help but feel the fright in the air.
Halloween has always reminded me of all things scary.
From horror movies to haunted houses and every ghoulish costume along the way, Halloween just isn’t my jam.
Growing up, I enjoyed dressing up — although my costumes were never scary. In fact, one of my favorite costumes from my childhood was an angel. I loved to trick-or-treat, filling my pillow case with as much candy as I could carry.
And the very serious candy trading at the end of the night with my big brother Nick was possibly my favorite.
But that’s all I like about Halloween, because I hate being scared.
But feeling scared is an emotion that I have gotten accustomed to in my career.
For the most part, the work I do is incredibly rewarding. Serving individuals with intellectual disabilities is my life’s calling. I go to work every day and help others like my brother and provide support to parents like Mom and Dad. That brings me joy.
But there are some hard truths about the population I serve that scare me and keep me advocating, educating and bringing awareness.
The system for long-term living options for those with disabilities in Kentucky and across this country are in a state of crisis. Service providers are closing their doors due to a lack of government funding and extreme shortage of workers.
And the ones that remain open often have poor living conditions and limited supervision.
Scary truth: We need better solutions for long-term support of those with intellectual disabilities to allow them to live independently or live with well-trained providers, otherwise families will have no solution other than a nursing home, which do not have the room or skill to care for them.
Kentucky has two Medicaid waivers for individuals with intellectual disabilities — Supports for Community Living (SCL) and Michelle P. Waiver (MPW).
These allow families to pay for services of providers.
In March, Kentucky made a historic investment in these waivers by passing House Bill 1, increasing the rate providers get for their services as well as opening up slots 200 SCL and 500 MPW slots over the next two years.
While this was a big deal for the population I serve, there are still thousands on the waitlist. The average wait time can be up to seven years.
Scary truth: There was a reason House Bill 1 was so historic. Individuals with disabilities are last to be considered, not included in the conversation and often forgotten.
When parents or a pediatrician suspects an intellectual disability, a child must be diagnosed by a trained diagnostic center.
For children in this community, that means a hospital in Louisville or Nashville. Those facilities have waitlists of six months to a year and children cannot get the resources and therapies they need until they have a diagnosis.
Scary truth: Parents can suspect their child has, for example, autism and not have any answers for more than a year. The child will not be able to get the therapies that will help them better manage their behaviors and make them more academically and socially successful.
Words like diversity and inclusion have become trendy words rather than best practices.
In my experience, I find people wanting to check a box rather than truly lead by accepting ALL. As an advocate for individuals with disabilities, I must be an advocate for ALL.
Scary truth: Our community is guilty of picking and choosing their advocacy, rather than accepting and including all of our neighbors. We will never be a strong community without realizing that everyone deserves a seat at the table, to have their voice heard and feel as if they belong.
These scary truths are not my truths. They are real life fears for families right here in Owensboro/Daviess County.
We have incredible resources in our community, but those resources cannot be the only solution.
We need all citizens to step up and ask: What’s our part? How can we make these truths a little less scary?
