I read somewhere recently that school is really a microcosm of society in general.
This makes sense to me because students are given a set of expectations (try hard, do your best, be kind) and a list of rules (be respectful, keep your hands to yourself) to follow to be successful in school.
By following school rules in a controlled environment for a number of years, students should be prepared to comply with the expectations and laws set by society for them to follow once they leave school.
In addition to learning to obey the formal laws, students are also learning social skills they can use to have positive interactions as they transition from school into the larger community to continue their education or join the workforce.
All of these soft skills are being absorbed as a part of school routine as students are methodically taught to read, write, calculate and comprehend academic information according to common core standards.
As a teacher in the school scenario, I am a mentor preparing students for their transition from school into the wide world through effective delivery of content paired with social guidance.
Since I am currently also a student at University of the Cumberlands, I also have the opposite role in a similar miniature copy of society.
In university classes, I am learning to socialize with peers of similar academic and career interests — but who are actually diverse in every other way you can imagine — while I meet the academic expectations of the university and my professors.
With a good mix of new teachers, mid-career teachers and career-change teachers, the interaction with my fellow students is an education in itself.
Because I changed to a career in teaching from one which saw me flip from public relations to journalism and back again over a period of 30 years or so, I like to think I am bringing my own unique knowledge and perspective into the classroom as well.
As I practice and improve on previously-acquired soft skills as part of the routine of being a student, I am also learning the pedagogy or method and practice of teaching.
It sounds a bit confusing, but for the next year and a half I will continue to fill the role of mentor to my students while also filling the one of student to my mentors.
And I will do my best to learn from both.
