Managing insect pests is easier when detected early. Making a habit of looking for bagworms in evergreen trees and shrubs and azalea lace bugs on azaleas helps to reduce the damage they can cause.
Bagworms are major pests of needle evergreens such as juniper, arborvitae, cedar, pine and spruce. Numerous bagworms feeding on these plants can strip the foliage and cause them to die. The key is to continue checking these plants before bagworms have a chance to defoliate them.
By understanding their lifecycle, managing them is easier. Bagworms overwinter as eggs inside the brown bag that contained the female adult. In late May or early June, the eggs hatch. Small, blackish larvae crawl from the bottom of the bag. Larvae cover themselves with pieces of leaves and bark from the plant as protection over their hind part while they feed. They are hard to notice at first, until small pieces of branch begin to wiggle. They add on to their bag as they grow, making it large enough to withdraw into when disturbed. Bags reach 1.5 to 2 inches long by early September.
Adult males emerge in September. The creamy white, wingless adult females attract the males by releasing a sex attractant pheromone. When the male finds a female, he mates with her through the bottom of the bag.
The fertilized female lays 500 to 1,000 eggs, which fill the bag, forcing her to drop from the bag and die. The eggs remain in the bag until they hatch the following May. Bagworms have a single generation per year.
Hand removal and disposal of bags during the fall through the spring may be sufficient to minimize the problem if small numbers are present. Remove the bag by clipping it off close to the branch where it is attached. Pulling the bag off strips the needles from the branch.
When numerous small bagworms are attacking evergreens, insecticides are needed to prevent serious damage to the plant. The best time to apply an insecticide is before the bags are a half-inch long. This usually is in late June or early July. If the bag is larger than a half-inch, control with an insecticide is very poor.
The recommended insecticides that are easy to handle and target the larvae only are products containing the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt). Bt is considered a biological control. It is not toxic to birds. The Bt bacteria produces a protein toxin that disrupts the stomach lining of the larva, so the toxin must be eaten. The insect may not die for several days, but the feeding stops. An important point to remember is that Bt is effective on young larvae only. Dipel and Thuricide are two products containing Bt, but there are others. Read the label carefully.
Also, insecticides containing pyrethroids as the active ingredient can be used for managing bagworms up to a half-inch in length. Read the label to make sure the product lists the type of plant you want to spray, otherwise, you may injure the plant. In addition, follow the instructions on the label for applying the product.
A different insect that affects azaleas is the azalea lace bug. This insect is about one-eighth inch long with a light brown body. They feed on the underneath side of leaves. The lacy, clear wings of the adults have dark brown to black markings across the wings. The nymphs are black and spiny.
Azalea lace bugs prefer evergreen azalea varieties but attack deciduous varieties and mountain laurel as well. Sap removal by the sucking, piercing mouthparts of the adults and nymphs causes a spotting visible on the upper leaves. In heavy infestations, leaves may be white and drop prematurely. Black spots of their tarry excrement build up on the undersides of the leaves, indicating they have been there. The goal is to protect the new green leaves.
Populations are greatest in mid- to late-summer as the second generation appears. Adults fly readily and are often gone before symptoms appear. Their injury is light to moderate and widely distributed. In contrast, the immature or nymphal stages are wingless and can move only by walking. Injury builds slowly but can become very intense as the insects mature.
Check for infestations so that treatment can be applied before the plants are disfigured by the pest. Insecticides such as insecticidal soap or summer horticultural oils may be used, depending on the plant species or cultivar. Always read product labels carefully. Look for information on phytotoxicity that can occur on sensitive plants or under some environmental conditions such as high temperatures. Repeated treatments may be needed to control these pests effectively. Thorough treatment of the undersides of the leaves is needed for best results.
For more information about bagworms and azalea lace bugs, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
Take advantage of the days with beautiful weather to weed the garden and landscape. Removing smaller weeds is easier and keeps them from maturing and producing seeds for the years to come.
Ongoing event
Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market at 1205 Triplett St. is open Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon or sell out. This year, there is a Thursday-evening market from 4-7 p.m. The Saturday market is from 8 a.m. to noon. The market is arranged with additional space for both the customer and the vendor while providing access to locally-grown produce, flowers and meats, as well as local baked goods, jams and jellies.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.