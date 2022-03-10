March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and the key to prevention, according to Dr. Miguel Lalama, local Gastroenterologist with Landmark Digestive Health, is regular screenings.
According to the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, nearly 135,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with colorectal cancer each year and over 50,000 die annually because of it with colorectal cancer being the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States.
Most cases of colon cancer, however, can be prevented, according to Lalama. That is why it is important to undergo screenings, especially for those who might be at increased risk.
“Colon cancer can sneak up on you. Sometimes a patient doesn’t have any symptoms until it’s too late to treat. Age is the single most important risk factor for the disease. If you’re 45 or older, you should have a screening done,” he said.
Lalama has been a physician for more than a decade and has served the tri-state area as a gastroenterologist and advanced therapeutic endoscopist nearly four years.
Through screenings, he said, polyps can be located and removed prior to developing into cancer.
According to Mayo Clinic, A colon polyp is a small clump of cells that forms on the lining of the colon. Most colon polyps are harmless. Over time, however, some colon polyps can develop into colon cancer, which may be fatal when found in its later stages.
Anyone can develop colon polyps. Those most at risk include anyone ages 50 or older, those who are overweight or a smoker, or have a personal or family history of colon polyps or colon cancer.
Colon polyps often do not cause symptoms, making it even more important, according to Mayo Clinic, to undergo regular screening tests, such as a colonoscopy, because colon polyps found in the early stages can usually be removed safely and completely.
According to Lalama, there are about 1.2 million colorectal cancer survivors in the US.
Colorectal cancer rates, he said, have been declining rapidly in the past 10 years, mainly due to the increase of screenings. The mortality rate from colorectal cancer has dropped in the past 15 years due to the removal of polyps before they become cancer, improved treatments and earlier detection.
Lalama said individuals should undergo a colonoscopy every 10 years starting at age 45.
Individuals who have a family member with colon cancer or polyps, Lalama said, are more likely to develop the disease themselves, so more aggressive screening starting at a younger age may be necessary.
A colonoscopy, he said, “is the very best way to detect and prevent colorectal cancer.”
“A colonoscopy allows the physician to view the entire colon. It also allows the physician to both detect and remove polyps during the same procedure.”
Other methods which have varying abilities to detect or prevent colorectal cancer, according to Lalama, include Fecal Occult Blood Test, Fecal Immunochemical Test, flexible sigmoidoscopy, colonoscopy, CT colonography, barium enema with air contrast, colon capsule endoscopy and stool DNA testing. However, a colonoscopy is the only test suitable for individuals with family history of colorectal cancer.
A colonoscopy is typically done on an outpatient basis, Lalama said.
A mild sedative is usually given before the procedure and then a flexible, slender tube is inserted into the rectum to look inside the colon. The test is safe and the procedure itself typically takes less than 30 minutes.
He said the five-year survival rate for individuals with colorectal cancer is greater than 90% when the cancer is discovered at an early stage. That rate, however, declines rapidly when not detected early or if the cancer has already spread to other organs.
“The earlier that colorectal cancer is detected, the easier it is to treat and cure,” he said.
Anyone interested in learning more about colon cancer or scheduling a screening appointment can do so by visiting Landmark Digestive Health’s website at LandmarkGI.com.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
