Singer-songwriter and indie rock musician Chris Staples will make his return to Owensboro this week, performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., as part of his concert tour.
The show is hosted and sponsored by the Daviess County Public Library and will feature regional acts Swamp Eyes and Freddie Bourne.
Originally from Pensacola, Florida, Staples became known as the vocalist and guitarist of the indie rock band Twothirtyeight and the music project Discover America before releasing solo records including “Panama,” “Burned and Blistered,” “Blackest Hair, Bluest Eyes” and “American Soft.”
His sixth full-length album — “Cloud Souvenirs” — was released in May.
Staples, based in Seattle, is looking forward to returning to town for the fourth time and working with DCPL once again, especially reconnecting with Wesley Johnson, library associate and organizer of the show, who has become “a good friend.”
“(Wesley) promotes events for the library and does interesting things with their space and their budgets,” Staples said. “I like that they are re-imagining what a library can be and being creative and open with it.”
And the use of libraries has been considered a valuable resource for Staples in the past.
“When I first started touring years ago, I was broke, and I would go to my library in Pensacola, Florida, log onto their computers and book gigs on their computers,” he said. “Libraries are an incredible asset to communities, and I like being a part of what they do here in Owensboro.”
Johnson, who was a fan of Staples and his music before booking and meeting him for the first time years ago, feels Staples is a good fit for the library’s programming initiatives.
“(The library) is kind of a cultural hub, so I think it’s important to celebrate all different types of artists and art, be it a painter, a visual artist, a filmmaker or musician,” Johnson said. “I’ve been a big fan of Chris’ music, and I thought it would resonate with … a crowd that maybe doesn’t necessarily get a lot of events catered towards them.
“Chris has a wide appeal, and I feel like both the young and old would be into him.”
On this tour, Staples is performing songs from the new record and even built “a whole new sound system” with a “subwoofer and some very high speakers” for each stop.
“I wanted to create a hi-fi experience for the 50 shows I’m playing all over the U.S. this summer,” he said.
Johnson said the library has hosted Staples at its facility in the past, but decided to change the setting to The Brew Bridge and playing outdoors, weather permitting.
“We’re really big on community partnership,” he said, “... and I feel like it’s real important for businesses and libraries and everybody out there catering to the similar crowd to work together to make the community better.”
Staples’ record touches on a personal journey, as he returned to Florida last year to take care of his late mother and decided to enlist a close friend, producer Jeremy SH Griffith, to assist with the making of the album.
“I wrote a lot of songs during that time to cope with the loss of my mom,” he said. “I have self-produced all my previous solo records, but this time I enlisted Jeremy to produce it with me. We’ve been friends since middle school, so it was an easy collaboration full of ideas and laughter.
“Jeremy has a kingdom of synthesizers at his studio, so he’s playing a lot of them all over my new material.”
For Staples, his music is about celebrating the highs and the lows that everyone can relate to, and he plans to keep those in the crowd engaged.
“I like writing simple songs that have a point of view about living, how terrible and also how great life is,” he said. “... Many of my songs are sad or thoughtful. I like to interact with the audience to create some balance, with jokes and light banter. I like to joke around between songs, and it’s a palette cleanser for the next song.”
Staples hopes to touch the listeners emotionally.
“I’m going to play some heartfelt songs the best I can,” he said, “and I hope people will feel something and leave in better shape than when they came.”
The event is free to attend.
For more information about the show, contact the Daviess County Public Library at 270-684-0211.
