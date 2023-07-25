CHRIS STAPLES DOM

Chris Staples, pictured, will be performing a concert as part of his summer tour at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at The Brew Bridge. The event is hosted and sponsored by the Daviess County Public Library.

 Photo by Thomas Humphrey

Singer-songwriter and indie rock musician Chris Staples will make his return to Owensboro this week, performing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at The Brew Bridge, 800 W. Second St., as part of his concert tour.

The show is hosted and sponsored by the Daviess County Public Library and will feature regional acts Swamp Eyes and Freddie Bourne.

