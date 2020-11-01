Despite 2020 grain harvest continuing for most farms this week, discussions about purchase decisions for 2021 have already begun between seed salespeople and their customers.
Order price discounts and financing incentives are tools companies use to initiate early orders. While most of the 2021 U.S. seed inventory was grown in the U.S. this year, some of the largest seed companies have winter research and seed production capability in South America to meet exceeding demand for specific products.
Orders will really crank up in December as securing the best seed coincides with input prepayment for tax planning purposes. Researching the products you choose for 2021 is a very valuable investment of time.
There is a common myth about seed corn that I would like to dispel at the very beginning of this article: seed companies only keep good varieties a year or two.
This is not true!
Yes, they typically release a few new varieties each year but they do not discontinue until several years have passed. This leads me to my first corn selection tip.
Only select corn seed that has proven its capability across multiple locations and years.
Each company has one or two new product line additions they want you to purchase, but this offer should be accepted with the understanding that even one year of data over multiple locations may not win your approval at harvest.
I have been doing county demonstration plots a long time with a great group of farms that allow the varieties to be demonstrated across several locations. I have learned that the companies always keep their best varieties in our plots 2-4 or more years.
Those are the ones you want to invest the majority of your seed dollars in. It is exciting to see new corns introduced, but how they read in a sales catalog means nothing. Repeated success over multiple locations and years is required to be a top of the line product.
While preparing for this article, I searched the website of three popular seed companies with Daviess County farms. The results indicated they had 21, 7, and 18 recommended corn varieties for our zip codes.
So how do you select the best corn to plant. I am certain that most farmers have a conversation with a dealer salesperson or the seed company representative, but our local demonstration plots provide more than just yield data.
A committee of local seed dealers and the plot cooperators meet to choose the seed companies to be represented in the plots but the seed companies select and provide the varieties we demonstrate. Meaning, you can bet that the corn varieties in our plots are the top company selections for our area.
There are several selling point features used by seed companies. Drydown ability, tolerance to specific diseases, root strength, stalk strength, and early season vigor are just a few.
As this season has shown, slow to dry is an inconvenience and an expense, but drydown ability is nothing to select corn by. In our plots, it is rare to see much more than a 1-2% point difference from the earliest to latest variety at harvest; the most is 3%.
Root strength and stalk strength are difficult to compare variety to variety unless you are actually in the field making your own observations, but if the seed catalog indicates a low rating you should determine on your own if it’s worth the risk. Early season vigor is another trait difficult to evaluate and should not be a big factor in a purchase decision.
Disease tolerance is a factor to use in making your decision; primarily gray leaf spot and diplodia ear rot. Both of these diseases are cause for concern. Ultimately, the decision you should use in selecting your corn is how a variety has performed over multiple years in multiple locations.
You can bet if the variety you like has routinely been in the top 20% of any given plot for two or more years, then it probably has good seedling vigor, root and stalk strength, and disease tolerance. Completed Daviess County corn and soybean demonstration plots can be found on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
