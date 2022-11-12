This year’s drought has been hard on Dennis Duke’s crop of Christmas trees.
On his Hilltop Tree Farm at 8023 Mount Zion Church Road in Philpot, Duke is growing white pines, Norway spruces and Canaan firs that he sells as Christmas trees each year.
In one field, trees that were two and three years old have died and turned brown due to the lack of rainfall.
“I’m surprised as many of these made it this year with no water,” he said. “I went two months here without a drop of rain. But once they get established and the roots grow deeper, there’s moisture there, and they tend to survive.
“It’s the little ones that don’t make it through a dry spell.”
Duke has already started receiving calls from people wanting to buy his Christmas trees for the upcoming holidays.
And although he would like to sell them, he knows they won’t last that long if purchased this early.
“Most of your pines will go 30 days, but after that they won’t drink water anymore; they retain needles longer if you can get them to drink,” he said. “But the fir trees go up to 45 days from the time they’re cut. They will still rehydrate at 45 days.”
Duke planted his first sapling Christmas trees in 1983, but it would be seven years later before he would offer them to the public.
In the meantime, he purchased Christmas trees from other growers at wholesale and then set up a lot on Kentucky Highway 54.
When he started, Christmas trees sold for $10 each. Now they push $100 each, depending on the type.
“It takes a lot to get started,” Duke said. “I started out with a shovel digging trees.”
And although Duke is known for his Christmas trees, his main job has been installing phone lines and fiber optic wire for companies.
Duke, 76, said that his tree farm is where he feels most at home.
“You got to like to do it; so many tree farms have gone out of business just because the old guy like me dies and the kids don’t want it — they sell off the land,” he said.
But so far, selling Christmas trees continues to be a family business for Duke. They not only sell the trees but make their own wreaths and garland.
Duke said he’s also the only Christmas tree vendor who still flocks — a process in which a white coating is sprayed on the trees to give a snow-covered look.
“Nobody flocks trees anymore,” Duke said. “People hear about me, and they’ll drive from Louisville or Nashville just to get a flocked tree. It coats the tree, and it helps keep the needles.”
This year Duke will offer white pines, Norway spruces and Fraser firs.
The Fraser firs are shipped in from North Carolina because they don’t grow well in Kentucky’s climate.
“They’re the Cadillac of the Christmas tress,” Duke said. “They will hold their needles longer than any fir, and they’re just the best.”
On his 100-acre farm, Duke is growing Canaan firs — a hybrid between a Fraser and balsam fir. They have the heartiness and branch-strength of a Fraser but the ideal shape and green needles of a Balsam.
At one time, Duke allowed people to choose and cut their own trees, but no longer.
“I don’t do that anymore because I don’t have enough or even big enough trees,” he said.
Duke now sells pre-cut trees at his shop on his farm, along with tree stands that he makes.
He’ll open the day after Thanksgiving — Nov. 25 — and sell until he runs out. During that time, the Christmas trees will be sold from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and from noon until 6 p.m. Sundays.
Duke said he’ll sell between 500 to 600 trees before running out around Dec. 15.
“The best I ever did was the Christmas during the pandemic of 2020,” Duke said. “…I sold 300 trees on the first day.”
