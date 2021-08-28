If you have ever been to an empty lot where a structure once stood, especially one that had been a part of your life, it can be a bit of a shock.
Looking at the “footprint” of a building, the dimensions often seem so small. Whether it was a place you once worked, or went to school, or most certainly a former home, seeing the emptiness remaining, perhaps even an outline on the ground, can be unsettling.
Once the edifice is gone, the reality of that place is removed from our sight, our physical world. Nothing about the outline, the perimeters, can reveal anything about the days and the years that it stood, or of the people that spent part of their lives in that tiny space.
This experience may leave us indifferent, as we shrug it off and drive on. However, for others, seeing where the “old home-place” stood, or their elementary school once sat, may leave them with a profound sadness, or a rush of nostalgia — a lump in the throat, as the memories overtake them.
Yet, it is that very nostalgia for what once was that can be a concern. Being a bit of a sentimental fool, myself, what’s the problem with “misty watercolor memories”? What could be wrong with nostalgia?
In our external, physical world, we rely on memories and experiences. They shape us, most definitely, but can we become too attached to our perceptions of what once was?
Nostalgia, at least the clinging, cloying variety, can even impede our growth in matters of faith. We cannot commit to the present, and certainly not the future, if we stay fixated on a sentimental remnant of what we perceive once was.
We do need to embrace the roots of our Faith, not only historically, and of course, through Sacred Scripture. Faith grows in fertile soil, at least at some point, if not through the entirety of our lives.
Any good farmer in Daviess County will attest that you cannot grow anything by relying on past experiences alone. Good crops come from attention to detail, enrichment of soil, a lot of hard work, and staying educated and involved in what promotes growth.
“We are not human beings having a spiritual experience; we are spiritual beings having a human experience.” — Pierre Teilhard de Chardin (Teilhard de Chardin was a French philosopher, paleontologist, and Jesuit priest, who thought deeply on the meaning of our existence and relationship with the Divine).
Our “spiritual being” abiding in this temporary “human experience” must pay attention to the details. We are challenged to find what enriches our spirit, and to avoid what corrupts and destroys.
Our spirit is who we are, who God planned us to be. Before we were even conceived, God loved us and had a plan for our lives.
That plan, that outline, is never fully revealed to us in this life, although if we keep communicating with our Maker, we may yet discover parts of the plan.
Even so, does God have some rigid blueprint model of our life? Rather, I believe, like any good parent, God accompanies us. God holds us up when the foundation crumbles under us. God guides us when we are lost, and we need only to ask, for that Presence to stay with us, and lead us home.
The Living God that brought us into existence will never leave us, and has a place prepared for us after this human exile is done. This Love, “which surpasses all understanding” (Ephesians 3:19) desires that we live in that Love today, not forgetting the past, or stifling our growth with nostalgia.
We have the assurance that our own muddled past, through the grace of our merciful God, will pass through that Divine Mercy to the greater good.
When we come to the end of our days on earth, the outline of what we leave behind will remain for a while, for those who will grieve. Then, ultimately that old outline, like the footprint of your old homeplace, will live only in the mind of God.
The Great “I AM” may then show us how we veered off course, here and there, away from what the Divine Will had planned for us.
We also may need to understand in full just how we, at times, followed our own will to our detriment. Yet, even so, if we die in God’s grace and friendship, we are indeed assured of our eternal life and salvation.
When we stand at the precipice of the “footprint” of our earthly home, after this mortal life has ended, we can say...Oh, what does God have planned for me now?
Our loving Creator has intimated something about that moment to us, in the Book of Revelation 21:5, “See, I make all things new.”
Debi Hopkins has a BA from Brescia University in Pastoral Ministry and a master of theological studies from St. Meinrad. She is the director of religious education at St. Martin Catholic Church in Rome, Kentucky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.