October 2022 marks 40 years the Senior Center has been located at 1650 W. Second St. Our home was built in 1936 as an elementary school, which it served as until 1981 when the City of Owensboro acquired it for the Elizabeth Munday Senior Center.
There have been several names for the organization — Munday Activities Center, Daviess County Senior Services Center, the Senior Citizens Center and some other iterations. Most people still refer to us as “the Munday Center,” and that’s perfectly fine.
The original name still remains on this glorious structure and the original purpose for the Senior Center has stayed constant — to serve this community’s senior population through resources, activities and events that help them stay independent, engaged and involved.
From historical records and stories passed down about Mrs. Munday, she was a fierce advocate for the senior community and didn’t take “no” lightly, especially when it came to what she believed best for senior adults.
She fought hard for seniors to have a space to call their own and was successful in getting officials to support her projects. The late former Judge-Executive Bill Froehlich was quoted in Mrs. Munday’s obituary in 1989: “She knew how to twist you around her finger….she got things done.”
In 1964, Daviess County started the Owensboro-Daviess County Committee on Aging with only 14 seniors participating. Four years later, Mrs. Munday became the executive director of the Owensboro Senior Citizens Center, housed in a rented facility at Third and Lewis streets. The center had 68 members.
In 1982, after 14 years of dedicated services, Mrs. Munday retired, having increased the participants to over 1,000 individuals; the center received a Certificate of Incorporation as a non-profit; changed the name to Elizabeth Munday (Multi-Purpose) Senior Center, Inc., and moved to the newly renovated Lee Elementary School, where we have resided since.
On Oct. 20, we are celebrating by hosting our first major fundraising dinner since 2019. This event will look a bit different than previous annual dinners in that we won’t be presenting awards.
We are selling tables to local businesses and organizations, as well as individual tickets, in hopes of continuing to raise the Senior Center’s profile and finances. The evening will include drinks, dinner, and entertainment from Theatre Workshop of Owensboro (TWO) and the Bluegrass Museum band.
October 2022 also kicks off our “40 x 40” fundraising campaign — we are seeking 40 people to donate $40/month throughout our 40th year to become “Friends of the Senior Center.”
We have added a “Donate” button on our website: SENIOR COMMUNITY CENTER ODC Payment (swipesimple.com) to accept donations. Funds raised from both the annual dinner and the 40 x 40 campaign will be used to increase current programs and activities for our seniors.
As data shows, the senior population (those 60 years and older) continues to grow and is the biggest demographic across the country. We are constantly looking at new and better ways to serve this community’s seniors.
As I write this, a group from the University of Louisville’s nursing program is painting our upgraded exercise room that offers a treadmill, exercise bike, weights and other senior-friendly equipment to our folks at no cost. The room is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and we hope many will take advantage of it.
In that same vein, we recognize that mental health issues are especially prevalent for seniors, who experience social isolation and loneliness more than most. We are hosting our first-ever Mental Health Discussion Panel today (Oct. 6) at 10 a.m.
We have a group of professionals from the Healthpark, VA Hospital, Glenn Funeral Home and a professional counselor to talk about a variety of topics. The discussion will be followed by brunch sponsored by our faithful community partners, Caretenders Home Health, Signature HealthCARE at Hillcrest and Riverside Care and Rehabilitation Center.
We had about 100 people attend the two public forums held in early September to discuss plans and answer questions about the proposed collaboration with the YMCA. Thanks to those that attended, asked good questions, and had a chance to properly share thoughts and concerns.
The Senior Center Board met on Sept. 26 and voted to approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the YMCA and move to the next step — working with the city and YMCA on a financial feasibility study. That will begin later this month and is anticipated to take two-three months to complete. This process will determine how much money the two organizations can raise within the community for this project.
In the meantime, we continue our efforts to serve the seniors in our community, whether it be through Meals on Wheels, exercise classes, mental health panels, educational classes, resources and so much more.
We want to continue Elizabeth Munday’s spirit of advocating for seniors and her dedication to helping older people live happier and more productive lives…not just now, but for the next 40 years!
