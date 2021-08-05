July 7 was a wonderful day for seniors, staff, volunteers and board members who have waited nearly 18 months for the Senior Community Center to re-open.
Still being relatively new to the role and having not been here when the Senior Center was opened, pre COVID-19, I underestimated how many folks would be here when the doors opened at 10 a.m. on July 7! All told, we had over 200 folks that came for the health fair, lunch, bingo, music, billiards, art exhibit, and socializing.
We had to keep setting up tables and chairs, and even had to have two board members direct traffic.
The excitement was palatable.
If you didn’t attend, you missed a wonderful reunion … friends who hadn’t seen each other in over a year; new friends who had experienced loneliness like never before; folks who had retired and were looking for a place to belong; those who had lost their spouse during the closure who now had different needs than before, and many who were so glad to have “their” place back open.
Prior to our grand re-opening, we held registration and orientation days, with a huge response. Nearly 400 seniors came in to register and about 170 were new to the Senior Center.
Every person had a different story for why the Senior Community Center was important to them — playing pool, working on arts and crafts projects, exercising, playing cards, having someone to eat lunch with, or simply just to get out of the house and have a place to go.
One of those folks is Mr. Lowery, who is a staple presence in this place. Our van driver picks him up every day to bring him to the Senior Center for fellowship and lunch.
He was so happy when we opened because he had a reason to get out of the house, and a place to belong. Mae, who’s 90 years old, attended Lee Elementary School as a first grader in 1936, and returned to the building in 2021 as a new friend.
Renee says the Senior Community Center has provided “life-saving” activities, events and fellowship since she started coming over two years ago.
Three weeks after our grand reopening celebration, Daviess County moved back into the COVID-19 Red Zone, and we had to regroup and figure out what that meant for us.
All senior centers in our area closed when their counties moved to red, but we consulted with local officials and are working hard to stay open.
We have increased our cleaning protocols, require masks, taking temperatures, and encouraging social distancing, as best as possible. We want to do everything possible to ensure our seniors still have a place to go and aren’t isolated again, like they were for nearly 18 months.
One of the factors we considered is that seniors (those over 65 years of age) are the highest population of vaccinated in Daviess County, at 83.2%, according to the Health Department. Our local rate is slightly better than the statewide rate at 83%. According to the CDC, nationally the rate is 80%.
While we can’t ask our clients if they’re vaccinated and we don’t have solid data, antidotally we believe the percentage of vaccinated Senior Center participants is well over 90%.
We are taking it a day at a time, and doing everything we can stay open. It’s critical for Mr. Lowery, Renee, Mae and all of our seniors.
Becky Barnhart is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
