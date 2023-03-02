MIND AND BODY

Becky Barnhart

MIND AND BODY

The Older Americans Act (OAA) Nutrition Program, commonly known as Meals on Wheels (MoW), was created in March 1972 to promote socialization and the overall health and well-being of older individuals through various nutrition programs.

Since 1997, the Senior Center has been the MoW provider in Daviess County through a contract with GRADD. Partnering with FiveStar Foods to prepare the daily lunches for GRADD’s seven counties, these nutrition programs are but a few in the Commonwealth that still deliver hot meals daily to senior adults and provide lunch in congregate settings.

