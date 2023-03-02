The Older Americans Act (OAA) Nutrition Program, commonly known as Meals on Wheels (MoW), was created in March 1972 to promote socialization and the overall health and well-being of older individuals through various nutrition programs.
Since 1997, the Senior Center has been the MoW provider in Daviess County through a contract with GRADD. Partnering with FiveStar Foods to prepare the daily lunches for GRADD’s seven counties, these nutrition programs are but a few in the Commonwealth that still deliver hot meals daily to senior adults and provide lunch in congregate settings.
As was the purpose in 1972, we think it’s still critical to the health and well-being of our seniors, especially those that have meals delivered to their homes. Our drivers provide daily contact, Monday through Friday, with their clients, and are, in some cases, one of the few visitors the senior may have throughout the week.
The other aspect of the OAA Nutrition Program is the congregate meal, which is provided at different locations in Daviess County. Any resident over 60 can have lunch at one of five sites around the county, including Whitesville Community Center, Tuesday through Friday, at 11:30 a.m. and at our W. 2nd Street facility, Monday through Friday, at 11:30 a.m.
We also provide home-delivered meals to seniors who don’t qualify under the GRADD requirements, but still want the convenience of having a meal brought to their home, or their out-of-town family members want to ensure they’re getting food and being contacted on a regular basis. This program is called “private pay” and it’s $6 per meal, which nowadays, is a pretty inexpensive lunch.
Diana lives in Ohio, but her brother lives in Daviess County, so when his health declined, she arranged for meals to be delivered to him through the private pay program.
“The delivered meals have been so helpful, and I am so very grateful that the meals are available, and delivered throughout the week, since he lives alone,” Diana wrote in a note with the payment. “I am very thankful for the Senior Community Center!”
Private pay accounts can be set up by calling David Tucker at the Senior Center, 270-687-4640. Meals on Wheels applications are handled by GRADD, and they can be reached at 270-926-4433.
On the theme of meals and food, the Senior Center Advisory Council is sponsoring a Boston butt fundraiser, which will be cooked and ready for pick up Saturday, April 8. Pre-orders are being accepted now — please call the Senior Center office to get more information on how to pre-order. Tickets are $35 for a Boston butt and all proceeds go toward dances, trips and other activities at the Senior Center.
One such activity was our Valentine’s Day dance, which the Advisory Council sponsored. Honestly, it was one of the best days since I took the job in November 2020. Once again, we were almost at max capacity for the dance and dinner. Owensboro Health/Morrison’s Foods provided a delicious dinner after two hours of music and dancing from the Roy Kyle Night Life Band.
Everyone had such a great time that we collected enough money to have Roy Kyle come back for our St. Patrick’s Day dance on Friday, March 17. It’ll be held from 1-3 p.m., so we will provide drinks and snacks for the dance. And just another reminder that we serve lunch every day, Monday through Friday, at 11:30 a.m., so come early, have lunch and meet a new friend.
Ruby, one of our many newest members, attended the dinner and dance and told me the next day, “I went to bed with a smile on my face and woke up with a smile.” Those are words that warm our hearts and souls as we strive to provide a place that is safe, fun and engaging to Daviess County’s senior community.
We’re offering something new in March in conjunction with the Owensboro Art Guild. On Thursday, March 9, we will host an Art Show and Exhibit featuring Rex Robinson, Diane Huff and Adrian Evans, Jr., who have pieces of their amazing work hanging throughout the building. OAG members will also be showcasing art pieces, so please join us for this event, which starts at 6 p.m. Drinks and snacks will be served for this first-time event.
In March, we’re also hosting computer classes that will cover basic user skills, as well as social media. Classes are at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, 10 a.m. Friday, March 17 and 9 a.m. Monday, March 20. Again, this is a new offering that we hope enhances our seniors’ health and well-being.
With the growth we’ve experienced in the last 12-18 months, we have an increased need for volunteers to help us manage our ever-growing list of activities and events at the Senior Center. From assisting with bingo on Wednesday mornings to delivering pet food and supplies to our Pet Meals on Wheels clients to calling and/or visiting homebound seniors, we have lots of needs for volunteers. Please call the office and ask for me or Jo Beth Mathews, our new volunteer coordinator, to get plugged in.
There’s lots going on at the Senior Community Center, so be sure you don’t miss out. Stop by and get a tour, if you’ve never been here, call us to get placed on our newsletter list or find us on Facebook.
We are here for Daviess County’s seniors!
