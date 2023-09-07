September is designated every year as Senior Center Month by the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The purpose is “to promote a positive image of aging, highlight how your center improves the lives of older adults, show the center’s importance in the community, and create interest in prospective new participants and collaborative partners.”

We are motivated to fulfill the purpose of Senior Center Month every day, week and month of the year, not just in September. We regularly hear how important the Senior Center is to folks, whether it’s from one of the nearly 1,000 active participants or among the 300-plus meals clients we serve throughout Daviess County.

 

