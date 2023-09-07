September is designated every year as Senior Center Month by the National Council on Aging (NCOA). The purpose is “to promote a positive image of aging, highlight how your center improves the lives of older adults, show the center’s importance in the community, and create interest in prospective new participants and collaborative partners.”
We are motivated to fulfill the purpose of Senior Center Month every day, week and month of the year, not just in September. We regularly hear how important the Senior Center is to folks, whether it’s from one of the nearly 1,000 active participants or among the 300-plus meals clients we serve throughout Daviess County.
A Positive Image of AgingThere’s a popular saying — “age is just a number.” It’s true and it can also be a mindset.
I had the privilege, joy and aggravation of being raised by a mother who personified a positive image of aging and independence. In her early 70s, she made a near cross country trip to visit family (including me in Washington, D.C.) without GPS, cell phone and a passenger. She worked until she was 83, volunteered at the Senior Center after retirement, and lived life to the fullest up ‘til her passing at 88.
One of the reasons I took this job was because of the positive impact the Senior Center made in my mom’s life, and subsequently, her children’s lives. We knew she had a safe place to be involved, engaged and helped her maintain the mindset that age was just a number.
There are countless positive images of aging found every day at the Senior Community Center daily — Dorothy and Sandy attending exercise class together as mother and daughter; laughter and solving the world’s problems in the billiards room by nearly 50 men (and a few women); a tripling in attendance of the low impact exercise class, led by Becky and Millie, who’s 91; Angela, who joined not knowing anyone, but quickly found community in classes and activities; and so many more.
Improving the Lives of Older AdultsJan, one of our newer members, exemplifies why we celebrate Senior Center Month. After moving from Arizona to Owensboro to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, Jan visited the Senior Center in early 2023 as a starting point to learn more about the community. When she walked through the doors, Ann greeted Jan, gave her a tour, introduced her to folks and Jan was hooked!
Over the past months, Jan has tried different classes and activities, made new friends and community, regularly attends yoga and line dancing and wants to start volunteering.
“The Senior Center is a perfect representation of this whole community and I just love being here,” Jan noted. These words warm my heart!
The Senior Center’s Importance in Owensboro-Daviess CountySince 1997, the Senior Center — previously and still frequently called the Elizabeth Munday Center — is the focal point for the senior adults who are at least 60 years of age. Under contract with the Green River Area Development District (GRADD), we serve as the senior services provider for Daviess County and have done so for 26 years.
We are probably best known as the Meals on Wheels provider and are currently serving around 250 meals daily to homes, as well as another 120 to five different congregate sites throughout Daviess County — Park Regency, Adams Village, Roosevelt House, Whitesville Community Center and at the Senior Center on West 2nd Street.
Meals are a vital part of what we do and provide, but our offerings are far wider and sometimes go beyond the classes, activities and events.
Stasia and her husband recently moved to Owensboro to be near family, so she stopped by the office to learn more about what we offer.
We directed her to local resources that they needed, and also got them signed up as new members. Stasia got teary to discover what we offered and to know she had a place to come to.
Create Interest in New Participants and Collaborative PartnersSince reopening over two years ago, we have been overwhelmingly blessed with so many local businesses, organizations and individuals who have partnered and collaborated with the Senior Center and helped us fulfill our mission and purpose.
Without collaborative partnerships, we wouldn’t have birthday cards and stamps to send to seniors; plastic bags for Meals on Wheels deliveries; new folding chairs thanks to a matching grant from a local foundation; beautiful artwork that brightens up the building; numerous health screening opportunities; brunches and other special meals throughout the year; new exercise equipment to use at no charge; increased donations from individuals and businesses alike, to name a few. These partnerships allow us to serve our growing numbers.
September also offers lots of activities and events, such as a walk with the Friends of Rudy Mine Trails on Sept. 11 at noon; volunteer orientation on Sept 12, golf outing at Hillcrest on Sept. 15, and more — additional info can be found on our Facebook page or website: www.seniorcenterodc.com.
On Saturday, we’re hosting the second annual Harvest Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center. This family-friendly event is a fundraiser for programs and activities and is open to the entire community. There will be a silent auction with great items from local businesses, lunch, bingo, bake sale, half-pot drawing (tickets are $1/each and the pot is currently over $700) and games for kids. Please join us!
If you or a family member is at least 60 years old and has never visited the Senior Community Center, consider this an invitation to walk through the doors, like Jan did, and discover firsthand why Senior Center Month is vital.
