2022 was a stellar year at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County with new activities, increased attendance and more seniors reached, served and engaged.

Over 800 seniors walked through our doors at 1650 West 2nd St. in 2022 and another 500 were served through our meal programs, which include Meals on Wheels homebound deliveries and at five nutrition sites throughout the county. Average attendance was over 110 daily.

 

