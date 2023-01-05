2022 was a stellar year at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County with new activities, increased attendance and more seniors reached, served and engaged.
Over 800 seniors walked through our doors at 1650 West 2nd St. in 2022 and another 500 were served through our meal programs, which include Meals on Wheels homebound deliveries and at five nutrition sites throughout the county. Average attendance was over 110 daily.
These stats are higher than 2021 (670 seniors and 90 daily), and certainly higher than 2019, the last full year of operations before Covid-19 closed the Senior Center’s doors from March 2020-July 2021. In 2019, we averaged about 68 daily and served nearly 600 seniors.
The increase in 2022 has included over 200 new folks; it’s all been such an encouragement to staff, board, seniors and anyone associated with the Senior Center.
One of our many newcomers in 2022 is Ann, who recently moved to Owensboro from Michigan.
Ann, a retired nurse, said she chose Owensboro because she had visited before and found it to be a friendly place.
Once she discovered the Senior Center, she has been a regular attendee for lunch, bingo, classes, activities, and fellowship.
“This place makes me so happy,” Ann reported. “This is better than any anti-depressant.”
We couldn’t agree more and hope that any senior who walks through the doors finds their “home away from home,” such as what Ann, and many others, has experienced.
We are also grateful for the community’s support in 2022. Many businesses, organizations, groups and individuals came alongside us to provide food, blood pressure clinics, gifts, bingo prizes, more food, dances, hearing clinics, music, even more food, legal aid clinics, billiards tournament, craft classes, health care symposium, emergency and winter preparedness classes, and so much more to complement our 20 weekly activities that are offered.
2022 ended on a high note with our annual Christmas lunch and bingo that’s been sponsored by US Bank for many years. With over 220 seniors in attendance, the Senior Center transformed into a sea of red, green, holiday cheer and smiles!
As we start 2023, we are looking for new programs and ways to serve even more seniors in the next 12 months.
Two of the best kept secrets at the Senior Center is our computer lab and exercise room — both of which are located on the second floor and open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at no cost/charge to seniors.
Thanks to a grant from our friends at Glenmore Distillery, we are replacing the older donated machines with brand new, senior-friendly exercise equipment. We hope that will entice even more folks to try out the Senior Center, and also start 2023 being more active.
Since Daviess County has already had its first winter storm in December, we want to remind everyone that our inclement weather policy follows the Daviess County Public Schools system.
If Daviess County schools are closed, then the Senior Center will be closed for all activities, congregate meals and meal deliveries.
When we are closed for any reason, but especially during the winter months, we notify local news outlets — radio, TV, newspapers — as well as post on our Facebook page. We will also change the voice message on our phone to indicate if we are open or not. And of course, you can call the office at 270-687-4640 to confirm.
The Senior Community Center’s mission statement is to provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage involvement in the community.
We are grateful for the building, staff, volunteers and community support that allow us to fulfill our mission, which is as vital in 2023 as it was in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.