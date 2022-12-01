If you’re at least 60 years old, live in Daviess County and not coming to the Senior Community Center, you’re missing out.
Over the past two months, we have experienced record-setting crowds and attendance at many events.
It’s encouraging to see the senior community embrace the Senior Center as their home away from home.
For our Thanksgiving Meal, catered by Morrison’s Food/Owensboro Health, I thought we were going to have to make it a BYOC (bring your own chair) event. We used all the folding chairs we have in the building — 149 to be exact — and brought in chairs from different classrooms and offices to provide a seat for everyone.
What a great problem to have.
We’re anticipating another big crowd for our annual Christmas Party on Dec. 14, which has been sponsored by our wonderful friends at U.S. Bank for MANY years. This is always a fun event, so please join us for a delicious meal, gifts, pictures with Santa, bingo and prizes. Call the office to register or sign up at the kiosk at the Senior Center by Thursday, Dec. 8, to ensure we have enough food…and seats.
For our Veterans Day celebration on Nov. 9, AARP KY provided a pizza lunch to honor our veterans. Each veteran received a special pin of recognition for their service to the country.
When I asked for all veterans to come up front, I gasped as it was a much larger number than I would’ve expected. From Okinawa to Vietnam to Desert Storm, we had over 25 veterans representing all branches of the military. It was another special event in the life of our seniors and the Senior Center.
We want to continue to honor and serve the seniors in our community through our programs and offerings. As we enter the winter months, it’s important to remember that older adults are at an increased risk for loneliness and social isolation. Days are shorter, temps are colder and it’s easy to withdraw and disconnect.
The Senior Center offers several programs that can help — telephone reassurance, friendly visits to the home, and transportation services. We have drivers for two transit vans — one equipped with a wheelchair lift — who are happy to take seniors to appointments, grocery store, Wal-Mart or for any other reason.
Please call the office at 270-687-4640 at least 48 hours ahead of time to schedule a ride. Likewise, if you or someone you know, would like to receive telephone call on a regular basis, please let us know.
Audubon Area Community Services, our friends and neighbors on the second floor of the Senior Center, provide several programs for seniors — Foster Grandparent Program, Senior Companion Program and Volunteer program. These programs are another resource for seniors. AACS can be reached at (270) 683-1589.
About a year ago, we were awarded a grant from Meals on Wheels America to establish a Pet Assistance Program for meal clients. We were among a few Senior Centers selected throughout the United States to start this program. It’s been widely successful with nearly 40 meal clients receiving food, supplies and veterinarian services for their pets.
To keep this program running — long after the grant monies are spent — we are seeking food, supplies and financial donations. Studies have shown how vital pets are to seniors, especially homebound seniors. This program allows seniors to keep their pets healthy and well fed, so they can focus on their own health, safety and wellbeing.
If you are inclined to donate to this project, we need dry and wet cat and dog food, cat litter, treats and toys. Financial donations can be made by check and mailed to the office or given online at www.seniorcenterodc.com (select “Donate.”) Please denote the financial donations are for Pet Meals on Wheels.
The Senior Center’s mission statement is to provide and coordinate services and social activities for seniors that enhance their dignity, improve their independence and encourage involvement in the community.
Everything we do is framed around that mission, and we invite you to participate, either as an attendee, volunteer or donor. It’s vital for our seniors and our community.
