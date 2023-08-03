The Senior Center Advisory Council is a small group of volunteers that plan events and activities and help make the facility a welcoming and warm home away from home. This small but mighty group is very active in the life of the seniors and the Senior Center.
Members have raised money to purchase decorative lights for the auditorium, curtains for the large windows in the auditorium, and last year they started sending birthday and greeting cards to homebound seniors, among a few of their highlights.
In September 2022 they hosted their first major fundraiser with the now annual Harvest Bash and raised over $6,300. With the success of last year’s Harvest Bash, the Advisory Council has sponsored dances, the Kentucky Derby Party in May and purchased prizes for bingo (including Kroger gift cards) each month. They also established a scholarship fund to help seniors participate in trips and activities that may be cost prohibitive for them to attend.
With the success of last year’s Harvest Bash, the Advisory Council and staff have been busy planning the 2023 event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 9 at the Senior Community Center, 1650 W. 2nd Street.
This family-friendly event is open to the entire community and will include a silent auction, food, games, bingo, music and half-pot drawing.
Items for the silent auction are starting to come in, such as two-day tickets to ROMP 2024; four tickets to the RiverPark Center to see “Church Basement Ladies” on Sunday, November 19; Owensboro Symphony tickets; gift baskets filled with various goodies, new small kitchen appliances; holiday decorations; a nail salon gift certificate; and many more items that will be added.
We are accepting donations for the silent auction, new or very gently used items, such as lamps, mirrors, holiday items, and/or gift certificates. We could also use a few more volunteers to help with this year’s Harvest Bash, so please reach out if you’re interested. Kudos to Gerri, Susie, Joyce, Brenda, Elaine, Kathy, Mavis and others who are working hard to make this event a success.
At a minimum, we hope you’ll bring your friends and family for this fun day. Most events will be inside, so weather won’t be a concern. You can grab a pulled pork sandwich or hot dog with chips and drink for a very reasonable price, as well as play bingo, listen to music, browse the silent auction or contribute to the half-pot drawing.
As has been reported, the Senior Center board voted on July 10 to end discussions with the Family YMCA about a possible collaboration. While the process has been lengthy and at times, controversial, I believe it also provided a good foundation and framework for both organizations to move forward and helped raise awareness of how vital both organizations are to the community.
We want to thank the Family YMCA Board and staff for their participation in this process and their interest in the Senior Center. And for City of Owensboro and Daviess County Fiscal Court members and staff (past and present), thank you for the time, resources and expertise that you provided to this process.
Finally, the Senior Center board members need to be recognized for their commitment and dedication to the Senior Community Center, and especially to Jennifer Allen, Joe Mason and Ed Higdon, who recently stepped off the board. All three have served faithfully for many years, and we thank them for their service and know they will continue to encourage and support us.
Since our re-opening in July 2021, we have seen new faces, new programs, new activities, new excitement and a renewed commitment from the community for the importance of the Senior Center. It’s been an encouragement to everyone. We look forward to building on that solid foundation and finding the best solution for the future of the Senior Community Center and the folks we have the honor and privilege to serve, represent and befriend.
We are here to be the focal point for senior adults that provides activities and classes to enhance their lives, keep them active, independent and engaged ... and is simply a fun place to hang out! If you’re not involved, you’re missing out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.