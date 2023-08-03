The Senior Center Advisory Council is a small group of volunteers that plan events and activities and help make the facility a welcoming and warm home away from home. This small but mighty group is very active in the life of the seniors and the Senior Center.

Members have raised money to purchase decorative lights for the auditorium, curtains for the large windows in the auditorium, and last year they started sending birthday and greeting cards to homebound seniors, among a few of their highlights.

